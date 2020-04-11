homemade-beauty-recipes-by-copying-the-stars

Do you know the old saying « make a virtue of necessity» ? It is the ideal time to brush up on it, along with some DIY beauty recipes very low cost, to be made at home with what you have available. Just open the pantry and the refrigerator or browse the balcony and garden (those lucky enough to have plants) to retrieve the necessary ingredients to create face masks, silky hair wraps, anti-cellulite scrubs, and much more.

FROM HUDA KATTAN TO ISABELI FONTANA, LE FAN DEL DO IT YOURSELF

To want to see the positive side of the isolation from Coronavirus , we have the opportunity to discover how simple and, surprisingly, fun to make yourself in the home of effective and low cost beauty remedies . And while the videos of beauty recipes “do it yourself”

are going on Pinterest and Instagram , even the stars surprise us, showing that even those who have super budgets at their disposal do not disdain this type of solution. A few examples? Huda Kattan , head of the maxi cosmetic empire Huda Beauty and known fan of botox and anti age filler, he dedicated a story on Instagram to his favorite DIY beauty remedies , starting from the contents of the pantry. And the Brazilian top Isabeli Fontana has published a video in which she is seen intent on prepare her favorite face mask , using the fresh gel extracted from the aloe plant . In short, pampering skin and hair with ingredients for kitchen use could become the hot trend of this quarantine.

IN THE GALLERY: RECIPES OF BEAUTY TO BE STOLEN AT THE STARS

In the gallery we have collected some of the home made beauty recipes stolen by the stars, plus cosmetics based on fruit, vegetables, honey and many other edible ingredients. From the series, in #selfisolation nothing is thrown away !