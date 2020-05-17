homophobia,-pietro-turano-of-skam-italia:-«when-you-wake-up-and-you-feel-different»

“Fagus resign” , the school entrance, a writing on the wall followed by a Celtic cross, which appeared after the school elections. This is the first time in which Pietro Turano , actor of SKAM Italia and activist Lgbtq , the word homophobia has really been heard. A violence that every year in Italy and in the world affects many people and continues to make victims.

As reported by the Gay Center, only in Italy, from 17 May last, World day against homophobia , «we surveyed from the newspapers 134 stories of homotransphobia , plus 4 others actually occurred before a year ago but which only later, in the judicial phase, highlighted the motive.

A total of 138 episodes, of which 74 occurred in Northern Italy, 30 in the Center, 21 in the South and 13 in the Islands ». And how many episodes are still submerged? Those that no one had the courage to report. Thirty years later the exclusion of homosexuality from the list of mental illnesses , by the World Health Organization, lgbtq people still live a condition of profound vulnerability.

Why is this day important?

«It is a very important day. From a history point of view of the lgbtq community because up to a certain point there was no mention of homosexuality, transsexuality. Ours is a recent history that grows and evolves together with humanity. At 30 years from the exclusion of homosexuality from the diagnostic manual of mental illness, we can make the you count with what has been our journey and what are the horizons “.

What are the main horizons you see?

«Today we are moving towards a depatologizing vision of transsexuality, which is the part that suffers even more blows. The T is the letter most sensitive to certain violence. Up to a certain point we only talked about transvestism, we must always be careful to listen to each other and tell us about our experiences. Today more than ever a national law against homophobia, biphobia and transphobia is needed which is not only a symbolic law but which offers victims effective tools to face the difficulties “.

Where does homophobia arise?

“Both homophobia and transphobia have a lot to do with the topic of gender and how others see it, what others expect from us. This leads to short circuits that arise in homophobia and transphobia. Our existences break patterns, pre-established expectations and the seed at the base is always a certain male-dominated and patriarchal culture. This is also why today we speak of transfeminism, two experiences naturally brought to meet “.

When did you understand you were gay?

«I became aware of it very early, during the middle school years. I was a bit of a nerd kid, holed up in his room, one of those always on the computer already at 11 years. I was looking for so many things out of my bubble using the internet. I felt that there was something that I was not understanding, a torment that I did not understand “.

And how did you do it?

«At that particular moment I started seeing the American TV series” Queer as folk “, which spoke of a group of gay friends and returned a normalcy to those characters. So I started to make sense of my questions and I said to myself that until I thought I was straight I would not come to any understanding, so I paused. When I changed this perspective, I started to search in a more neutral way within me “.

Coming out when arrived?

“I've never been ashamed of being gay. Initially I was looking for online friendships and then shortly thereafter, I could not stand that my family didn't know it and I didn't want my parents to find out from others “.

How did you tell her?

«We were on holiday in Abruzzo and I wanted my parents to accompany me to Rimini because I had to meet a boy there whom I had met online. Before leaving, I asked my father if we could go to Rimini at the end of the holiday. I was counting the days but at some point my father told me it was complicated and we would go to Rimini another time. It was terrible for me and I decided to tell him everything.

How did they react?

«My sister already knew this and accompanied me to my father. In front of him I burst into tears, my sister took my hand, we looked at each other and she said “Pietro is gay”. He was very measured, he sat in silence, he was troubled but the first question was whether I was calm or bad. Then my mother came, started to tremble and even though it was 15 August told me he was shaking just because he was cold. I realize today the tenderness of their reaction, they didn't want to give me a negative feeling despite evidently being shaken. Their concern was to respect me and I am happy to remember him in this way “.

Did you go to Rimini?

«Yes, they brought me all together. My father booked a hotel and they left me a day with this boy, with whom there was absolutely nothing but it was very important for me, to understand me. “

There is a before and after coming out in the life of lgbtq people. How was your “after”?

«Having told my parents before, he made sure that they were my allies a priori, my point of reference was with me. This was fortunate. In those last years of middle school I had built a strong group of friendships, they were really my strength. I didn't give a damn about the others anymore. “

How did activism come?

«In high school I immediately declared myself, I was not hiding that I was engaged to a boy. In the third year I applied as a school representative, I won and a few months later on leaving school I saw that there was the writing in Fascist characters “resignation fagot”, with the Celtic cross. I took a picture, I put it on Fbe I wrote “lick my balls”. Shortly afterwards a journalist called me and from there mine became a national case, to the point that I was contacted by the Gay Center. They asked me if I needed a hand, a lawyer. After some time I started to coordinate the youth group to bring my experience “.

You arrived in SKAM Italia in the second season, when the theme was the coming out. Did you bring your experience?

“Somehow yes. I like to think that art is not only a phenomenon but also an approach, so I try to relate and do both things with art: activism and actor. The director of Skam, Ludovico Bessegato made us read the script, as Gay Center we made a consultation and provided the testimonies of the gay helpline that were included in the first episode. It was fantastic for me, a way to return that same thing that someone unconsciously had done with me, because thanks to a TV series I had started to wonder who I was. To think that someone could take from this job what he needed for his journey, for me it was truly the greatest joy “.

How do you overcome the fear of coming out?

«To all those young people who may find themselves wondering who I am, I want to say that they are not alone. Waking up and realizing that you are gay, lesbian or trans in this world is not easy. I know the first thought you make is “I'm the only one”. The moment he touches you you feel rare, different from the others and this is inevitable because you are inserted in a certain context and you feel different. To all these people I say that they are not alone, there is a huge community ready to listen and welcome them “.

Can homophobia be overcome?

«We have to adopt some feminist and deconstruction practices of a certain cultural system. The point is always a certain male-dominated culture based on models. In a world that educates us to something else, feminism and inclusiveness are real exercises, for example starting from language, which is what most shapes our thinking. If the problem is cultural then we too must do a small part. Even art, if it is not functional to happiness and by happiness I mean being able to connect with oneself, then it is not so useful. I try to do something that will allow others to question themselves and find the answers within themselves “.

