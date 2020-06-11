honor-magicwatch-2,-your-personal-assistant-on-your-wrist

Honor has just presented Magicwatch 2 , the his latest smartwatch available in four models . It starts from 46 millimeters of charcoal black and flax brown to get to the 42 millimeters of sakura gold and black agate . The Magicwatch 2 case is in stainless steel 361L. The perfectly circular shape recalls the great classic watches: elegant curves with ergonomics designed for feel good on any wrist. The smartwatch features a 9.4mm thin dial.

Developed by fashion-tech

These devices wearable represent for Honor the synthesis of fashion-tech.

Thanks to the technologies used, in fact, the watch has gone from the simple function of to adorn the body –typical of the fashion accessory– a support man in his daily activities . Honor Magicwatch 2 thus becomes a real personal assistant at your wrist .

The personal trainer functions

Magicwatch 2 supports 15 target-oriented training mode . Of these, 8 sports outdoor and 7 indoor . In review we have running, climbing, triathlon or swimming. Like sport watch , the latest born of Honor is equipped with 13 professional running courses . They range from the basic to the advanced level, so as to offer the most appropriate course, and the relative motivation, to any person. Obviously, through the Huawei Health app you can keep track of every workout.

Medical monitoring

In the assistant position, the new smartwatch provides health advice to help users live healthier. For those who have fully resumed a hectic life, Magicwatch 2 detects the level of stress in situations of tension. In real time, it shows the breathing exercises to follow to get some relaxation. But also constantly checks the heartbeat and sends a report if it goes above or below normal values. Of extreme relevance, Honor's new smartwatch monitors the percentage of oxygenation of the blood and , if need be, he keeps under control the female cycle .

Work and leisure with Magicwatch 2

This smartwatch makes and receives Bluetooth calls both with headphones than with the speaker and built-in microphone. Just stay at least 150 meters from the phone. Connected to the smartphone, Magicwatch 2 shows on the Amoled 1 touchscreen display, 39 inches notifications of text messages, emails and calendar notes. Already pre-installed a series of Apps such as Weather, Alarm, Timer, Find My Phone and many others. One of the important characteristics of this tool wearable is the battery life of 14 days . Magicwatch 2 has 4GB of memory, two of which can be used for music. You could enter up to 500 songs in order to listen to music without having to carry the phone behind.

Limited edition , prices and availability

Just to underline the intrinsically fashion soul of the smartwatch, Honor has created a limited edition of Magicwatch 2 which includes a series of collaborations with emerging artists in the world of art and graphic design . The first three are Giovanni Ozzola, Jacky Tsai and Zhou Li . To celebrate the new e-commerce site Honor , currently the Limited Edition are in promotion.

The model of 46 millimeters charcoal black with the Ficus strap by Giovanni Ozzola is proposed to 159, 90 EUR. Same size and artist for the version flax brown and strap One Day a 179, 90 . For the smaller variant, black agate from 42 millimeters with strap The Floral Horse designed by Tsai is offered at 159, 90 EUR. Twenty euros more for the 42 millimeters Sakura gold combined with the strap The Peach Garden-Pink – Lines NO.3 by Zhou Li .