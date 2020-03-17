horoscope-movie:-the-movie-you-should-watch-based-on-your-zodiac-sign

No matter what sign you are, every day you have to get up and distract yourself to survive this quarantine. And since we have to stay at home (stay at home !!), we want to give you a hand by recommending the film to watch based on your zodiac sign .

ARIES

For a restless sign like you, staying at home doesn't have to be easy. Between a direct Instagram and an ex you call out of boredom, you need a film that gives you the right amount of adrenaline and action. Birds of Prey and Harley Quinn's Phantasmagoric Rebirth is right for you: the ex Joker's girlfriend will drag you into an explosive mix of shootings, malice, American humor and tough characters that you can identify with.

BULL

All in all, to you, having to stay at home doesn't weigh much. You love the dolce far niente, pamper yourself with your favorite dishes and spend hours and hours between the sheets. If every now and then you feel the need to do some other activity, like watching a movie, I recommend you Judy . Biographical film that tells the last months of the star Judy Garland, perfect for a sign like you who loves music, biographies and, above all, determined and successful personalities.

GEMINI

I guess you are suffering a lot, Gemini, accustomed as you are to worldly life. You will surely be filling the lack of socialization by keeping connected 24 / 7 to be updated on every news and gossip. When you want to watch a movie, I recommend Beach Bum , a psychedelic comedy that will make you laugh without mortifying your intellectual disposition.

CANCER

I bet you're barricaded in your room, scared of everything that's going on outside your house. On the way from bed to bathroom and back, find time to distract yourself by watching a movie: I recommend you Dolor Y Gloria , a dramatic film that retraces, in flashback, the troubled life of a director. A perfect combination for a sign like you who loves to bask in tears and nostalgia.

LION

Keeping a Lion indoors is just like keeping him in a cage. Energetic, vital and hyperactive, you constantly need stimuli and physical activity to release the amount of adrenaline you have in your body. For you I chose the film 1917 , set in the First World War, in which action, history and heroism will involve you to the point of feeling you part of the protagonists of the story. And so, comfortably seated on the sofa at home, you can still launch yourself in heroic deeds.

VIRGIN

Tell the truth, having to stay home for you is almost a joy. Your slowness and your drive towards self-preservation save you in these days that you spend cleaning, sanitizing and washing every corner of your home nest, without feeling judged by those who accuse you of being a meticulous maniac. When you finish ironing your socks, I suggest you relax with the film Dinner with a crime : a yellow comedy that will stimulate your analytical intelligence and your hawk's eye for details.

WEIGHT SCALE

All home and no social life make a Libra a dull boy. You are surely compensating for your need for human contact with a dozen video calls a day. Take the time, however, not to get too worked up about this situation and relax with a good movie. I advise you Story of a wedding : a love story now over, but that puts on the stage, fairly and impartially, the points of view of both partners. In short, a sentimental story, but diplomatic just like your sign.

SCORPIO

Imprisonment at home does not weigh too much on you, accustomed as you are to closing yourself often in yourself, leaving the world outside. I bet you are taking advantage of your free time to try new sex toys, sexting and keeping warm new lovers for when you go out. When you are tired I advise you to watch a movie: Noi , a horror movie to satisfy your attraction to the dark side of things, but in a psychological-intellectual key to stimulate your acute and deep mind.

SAGITTARIUS

I don't want to be in you right now. You feel like a prisoner forced behind bars, and you would like to escape to go as far as possible from your home. I bet you are the type of person who stresses all friends playing online games with him until 5 in the morning. Occasionally, however, let your loved ones rest and let off steam by watching a movie. I advise you Once upon a time in … Hollywood , a lively comedy that will make you laugh and stay glued to the chair at the same time. And I guess Quentin Tarantino is also your favorite director.

CAPRICORN

This quarantine is flowing smoothly like oil. Finally you can stay at home, avoid social contacts and continue to cultivate your personal branding without feeling guilty. Loneliness does not scare you, on the contrary, it is perhaps your strength, but be careful not to close yourself too much or you will lose the key to get out of the shell. To stay connected with the planet Earth, I recommend a film: Hammamet , the story of Italy through President Bettino Craxi to satisfy your thirst for knowledge, combining the passion for documentary and the cinematic quality you always appreciate.

AQUARIUM

Have you already pitched your tent on the balcony? Have you already moved to the roof of your building? Because I imagine that you are experiencing this isolation very badly, dear Aquarius, in need of open spaces in real life as in interpersonal relationships. Few people know, however, that you are a lover of science fiction and animated films: if you have already watched all Disney movies, online anime and superhero adventures, I recommend you Pinocchio. The puppet's fairy tale interpreted by Matteo Garrone will open the doors of a fantastic world that will make you escape from the four walls of your apartment.

FISHES

You are watching too many movies. You don't need a quarantine to lock yourself in film fantasies, you already think about it by daydreaming. You will have already seen all the Nouvelle Vague filmography, all the arthouse films online and all the noir films you can find. Then I recommend something more recent and national-popular: A Rainy Day in New York , a romantic comedy as you like it, but that will teach you to play down the misfortunes of the heart.