“houston-we-have-a-problem”.-interview-with-luca-parmitano-from-the-lockdown

The cellular network is not working well, and the connection between Milan and Texas, at the beginning, has some hitches. Busy signal. Then, seconds of silence. When I finally manage to communicate with Luca Parmitano, the planets align. Not only do I have the opportunity to say, once in a lifetime, by the way, “Houston, we have a problem”, but coincidence wants the 13 April will be 50 years from the first time that sentence was pronounced, when an accident forced the mission of the third moon to return, the Apollo 13 , which held the famous NASA control center and the whole world in suspense.

In reality today, the “problem” is another, and in Houston it is also called Covid – 19. The astronaut of the European Space Agency, who returned to Kazakhstan on 6 February after 202 days on the international space station for the mission Space Beyond , he still feels lucky. “If I had returned to Earth only a few weeks later, I would have had to stay at the ESA center in Cologne, Germany, where I was in quarantine after the mission, and I would not have been able to come home to my family.” Parmitano has been in a “lockdown” for three weeks, that is, subject to movement restrictions imposed by the authorities (exited only for indispensable reasons) to combat the Covid emergency – 19, in his Houston home, with his wife Kathy and daughters Maia and Sara.

Artificial intelligence models have speculated the end of the emergency, in its area, around the 12 May. Do you follow these forecasts?

“Like all. I rely on epidemiologists and scientists, I hope it will end as soon as possible and that the cure will be found soon. It is a very strange moment of humanity: we have access to all the knowledge and knowledge of the world and it is difficult to distinguish between valuable information and waste paper. It is essential to rely on those who have competed in a field for their life. It is important that everyone follows the directions, first of all staying at home “.

The space station is large 425 cubic meters, what is your home like?

«In space, movement, being free from gravitational effects, multiplies: and the station has the volume of a jumbo jet so you don't suffer from claustrophobia. My house is obviously smaller, however we live in a suburban area, we have a garden and we are surrounded by very large parks, where if you meet someone it is a record. For now we can still go there, with due precautions “.

How does time pass these days?

«I am telecommuting from my studio, like everyone else, because the Johnson Space Center is closed, except for the critical support works for the International Space Station. I have to organize briefings with ESA and NASA on the mission just accomplished, so it is feasible. We can communicate via teleconference without problems. The rest of the time I can dedicate myself to my daughters, the schools are closed, so they do home schooling “.

Are you in difficulty with your homework?

«I admit that I picked up some books in my hand I didn't remember the complexity of some subjects. With the largest I can compare myself more – the second degree equations, the geometry; with the little girl it's more difficult, I have to be more of a teacher than a father but it's very hard I come from a family of teachers and therefore I know the difficulty of the trade. Maia and Sara are very good at school, fortunately, but for me some texts of elementary school seem alien “.



You are a quarantine expert and invited the Italians to stay at home. How do you spend “empty time”, do you have any advice?

«When I was a teenager, and I had the experience of studying abroad in California, I was told a phrase: only boring people get bored . That is: only boring people are bored. It impressed me so much, because nobody wants to be called “boring”. So every time I have the feeling of being bored, since then, I have a movement of pride and I get it into my head to do something. Above all, I tend to do things that are outside my comfort zone. I love the rock of the years '60 and' 70, from the Beatles onwards, but I'm not a very gifted musician, indeed, my daughters and my wife can testify. So I try to play the instruments that I have, keyboard, guitar, harmonica, as a challenge. And so also in other artistic fields, such as painting, because I certainly do not have a prevalence of the left hemisphere of the brain “.

Returning to his work: the Space Station will also deal with Covid – 19 ?

«The International Space Station is a large research laboratory, also from a biological point of view. One of the discoveries we have made in the course of twenty years of work on the station is precisely that concerning the mutation of viruses. By mapping the genes whose expression changes in orbit, it has been understood, for example, which of these entail virulence. Covid – 19 is too recent to study it there, but space technology deals with it in another way, not less important: every time you see a “contagion map” on the Internet, keep in mind that data is accessible only thanks to satellite coordination: all tools we have thanks to space research “.

He was the first Italian to “walk” in Space, he literally knows what it means to feel a dot in the universe. Instead, we often feel omnipotent: can this crisis downsize us?

“The most common effect that space flight has on men is the so-called overview effect : you have an overview of the world. Perhaps this thing that astronauts feel makes us better understand that our life and our world are interdependent. If this emergency made us understand that there are consequences to our actions, many of which we do not control, perhaps it is a moment of growth, yes “.

From Space you have often tweeted about the environmental emergency. First the Amazon and then Australia. Did it take a medical disaster to put us on another road?

«What we are experiencing now is only part of the disaster that has been going on for years now, actually. But we didn't want to see it. Now we are experiencing a pandemic that affects us as men and scares us more, but in fact there are other pandemics that concern us as living beings and of which we are perhaps less aware: they concern certain insects and animals. The price we are paying, the terrible consequences of this pandemic – my thoughts go to all the people who have lost loved ones and also in a very painful way – cannot fail to teach us anything. I would like to hope that the leaders of the various countries understand that we are a single system, and if this invisible enemy manages to unite and break down certain barriers, then the cooperation that will arise is welcome “.

You are in Houston but your parents are in Sicily. When will he return to embrace them again? Have you thought about what you will do “after”?

«I learned not to have expectations, because it is the most obvious way to have disappointments. As a professional, as a father, as a son, in every role of mine, I am a person who lives in the future, planning his goals: I admit that being able to think about the present is very hard for me. The most difficult mission, perhaps. At this moment the greatest teaching that I myself can receive is to live in the moment. And take the positive side: to dedicate myself to my family in Houston, and to everything I have, and avoid thinking about what I miss, the comfort of my parents, my brother, my friends that I can't get close to ».

Luca Parmitano, 43 years old, astronaut of the European Space Agency and colonel of the Italian Air Force. He “walked” six times in space. He lives in Houston, Texas with his wife Kathleen Dillow and his two daughters, Sara and Maia. He stars in two upcoming documentaries, Starman , soon on streaming platforms, and Space Beyond .

Photo credit: ESA – M. Pedoussaut / S. Corvaja