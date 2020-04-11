how-are-patients-discharged-from-intensive-care-after-covid-19?

Here are what the medium and long term consequences could be for patients recovered from coronavirus

(photo: Getty Images)

While the infections and deaths for Covid – 19 decrease in Lombardy and we start to think about the phase 2 of the lockdown, we must not forget to who survived the disease after days if not weeks of intensive and sub-intensive therapy. Many of them will live with the aftermath of the disease and life-saving therapies for some time. Authorities and experts should already wonder about how they can help them .

Lungs

It is still early to draw conclusions, but if we rely on the knowledge that derives from other respiratory diseases (serious pneumonia, but also Sars and Mers) and on the observations of the disturbances caused by the hospital stay in intensive care , it is not so difficult to imagine what the ailments could be and the need for assistance of the patients recovered from Covid – 19 .

Sars-Cov-2 infection can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome , due to the inflammation of the lungs which compromises their function (the lung alveoli would struggle to withdraw oxygen from the inspired air). This condition is known and studied and doctors know that those who come out of it can still have long-term respiratory problems , although solvable over time.

Organ damage

According to Sachin Yende, epidemiologist and intensive care doctor of the University of Pittsburgh, the inflammatory state acute coronavirus-induced would strasse the whole organism and, especially in those who already suffered from previous conditions, could increase the risk of heart attack, stroke and kidney disease . A study conducted by Yende in 2015 on patients hospitalized for pneumonia had in fact shown an increased risk of heart disease four times compared to the control group.



The muscles

The lodging , hospitalization in intensive care with possible sedation in order to be intubated, with Covid – 19 are more prolonged than the average found for other diseases, with consequent atrophy and muscle weakness . Under normal conditions, health workers carry out maneuvers aimed at preserving as far as possible the function and strength in the muscles, with the goal of getting the patient back on his feet as quickly as possible and making him regain autonomy.

But during the emergency Covid – 19 the rehabilitation may have been neglected : high on risk of infection for physiotherapists (however not sufficient to satisfy the need), especially at a time of shortage of personal protective equipment .

Even those who are discharged from the hospital, then, may have to wait before embarking on a rehabilitation process: it is not yet clear how long a recovered patient remains contagious .

The brain

That it is the virus that also reaches the brain damaging it, the prolonged inflammatory state which limits the blood supply, or the side effects of drugs for sedation, it is possible that those who leave intensive care manifest cognitive problems , in particular memory deficit . This was reported by Wesley Ely of Vanderbilt University, who is about to publish a study with the first data collected on patients.

The risk of cognitive deficits in ICU patients is known and in this case there are also protocols for monitoring of patients in order to modify the treatment (lower the doses of the drugs or avoid them, for example). That in full emergency it has always been possible to follow the procedures must be verified by those responsible.

Mental health

In addition to cognitive problems, survivors of Covid's severe forms – 19 may suffer from anxiety and depression , and from post traumatic stress syndrome . This is a hypothesis to be verified over time, but it is suggested by previous studies on patients who survived the Sars : over a third of them experienced moderate to severe depression and anxiety symptoms one year after recovery.

The post-emergency

Little clear evidence, many hypotheses. Nevertheless, experts and competent authorities should start thinking about rehabilitation programs for those who have survived the coronavirus . Paradoxically, the pandemic could prove to be a opportunity to optimize and experiment with new forms of assistance.