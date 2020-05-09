how-are-the-people-who-have-passed-covid-19?

For those who defeat covid 19 not always the return to normal is as fast and painless as we would like: weakness, atrophy, respiratory disorders, are some of the problems that could emerge among the survivors in the coming months

How many people have already recovered from Covid – 19 ? Hard to say, given that the real spread of the disease is just one of the pain points of this epidemic. More or less official data speak of a little more than one million people recovered in the world, a figure that probably should be revised upwards considering that we do not yet have a reliable estimate of the number of patients who developed the disease in shape asymptomatic , and that many people with symptoms slight have surely escaped the statistics officers . We know more about what awaits patients once they are cured, and unfortunately not always the return to the normality is as fast and painless as we would like: between psychological aftermath, weakness and oxygenation problems , some patients face weeks, if not months, of slow recovery before returning to health. And in some cases long-term consequences cannot be ruled out . Let's take a closer look at what science can tell us today.

Mild forms

A fundamental element for the prognosis , also in patients Covid , is obviously the severity of the symptoms. Many people develop Covid in an asymptomatic form, and will never notice that they have had it unless they undergo a serological test. Many others develop the disease in a paucysymptomatic form (i.e. with particularly mild symptoms) or with mild symptoms. Here the statistics start to become more reliable, and according to the data released by the Iss it should be about 51 % of the diagnoses made in Italy (according to the same source the asymptomatic are the 17, 1% positives). For them, the period of illness is not so different from a normal flu , and healing also follows a similar path : fever usually disappears within a week, and the disease (with its aftermath of symptoms such as tiredness, muscle pain, cough, etc …) completely resolves in a couple of weeks.

Severe symptoms

When the disease is severe enough to require hospitalization, the consequences of the virus begin to become more demanding. These are patients who developed severe pneumonia and consequent respiratory distress syndrome . And although it is early to learn about the long-term consequences of Sars-Cov-2 infection, it is possible hypothesize at least some of the problems that patients will face based on what we normally see in case of pneumonia. First of all, even for survivors often the damage pulmonary related to these diseases causes long-term respiratory problems. There are some testimonies of similar problems even in patients who defeated the Covid , and an article on the South China Morning Post tells of people with reduced capacity lung reaching 20 – 30% , enough to cause breathing problems even during a trivial walk.

How common such cases are for the moment is not known, but it is not the only danger that survivors could face in C ovid – 19 . In fact, in severe pneumonia it is not uncommon for problems to emerge to other organs, linked to the prolonged inflammation they have undergone during the illness, which determine a greater risk of suffering from attacks cardiac , stroke , problems kidney . The road to recovery is also much longer for patients serious enough to require hospitalization: in this case, it may take a couple of months to recover from Covid , during which we continue to suffer from extreme exhaustion and other symptoms of convalescence.

Critical symptoms

We finally reach the most serious patients, that 5% (or not, the Italian data speak of a 2.7%) with critical symptoms that often needs to be hospitalized in therapy intensive . In this case (but more generally in any occasion in which a patient is hospitalized in intensive care ) also serve 12 – 18 months before a total recovery. In the case of Covid, there are testimonies of respiratory failure and fatigue even for minimal efforts in patients once discharged. For those who are intubated and connected to a respirator artificial for long periods of time there are also risks related to prolonged immobility: bedsores , atrophy muscle, weakness. Finally, the possible impact of illness and hospitalization on health mental of patients.

Like the risk of delirium (or delirium ), a confusional state in which patients are disoriented, have difficulty thinking clearly and having concentration problems, and which even once resolved can cause deficits long-term cognitive . In part, it is the virus itself that attacks the brain that causes the disorder, but the medications needed to sedate patients while intubated can also contribute. And the problem is proving all too common, as told on Science the Vanderbilt pulmonologist University Wesley Ely : “ In this covid epidemic – warns the expert – we are seeing many cases of delirium “. Spending weeks immobile and semi-conscious, connected with a respirator, is an experience that is anything but pleasant, which can cause psychological disorders even in the most resistant of patients. For this reason, psychologists also expect to observe a strong incidence of psychological disorders in patients discharged from intensive care: problems of anxiety , depression, post-traumatic stress disorder , which will not be underestimated in the coming months, when more and more people will return home after defeating the virus.