How are the Victoria Falls from space

nj March 13, 2020
The largest water wall in the world immortalized by the Sentinel probes of ESA, in all its splendor

Sentinel probes from Esa take us to flight over Victoria falls, one of the wonders of the planet” according to the same space agency (but it is a very common opinion). Set along the course of the Zambezi River, which flows on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe to flow into the Indian Ocean, they have a horizontal width of at least 1700 meters, while the jump exceeds one hundred, bringing them to the first place by extension in the world.

In the video you can admire them in all their splendor, together with the cities that populate the area and the crops, characterized by the classic circular shape given by irrigations.

(Credit video: Esa)

