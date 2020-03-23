how-coronavirus-changed-china's-air,-seen-by-satellites

Containment measures have led to a significant drop in smog in the country. But from the beginning of March, as we return to normal, the pollution has become visible again

The coronavirus emergency is bringing to light, in black and white, the impact of the human being on our planet like never before. Watch this video: a timelapse of the air on China observed by the satellites . Starting from the lockdown , which continued throughout the month of January in the Middle Kingdom, it is as incredible as the drop of the polluting emissions was significant (as is also happening in Italy).

And now that since the beginning of March the town's car has started up again, the smog and air pollution problem are taking over again.

The film is distributed by the European Space Agency, which is detecting air quality through the probes of the Sentinel program, specifically thanks to the Tropomi device on board the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite, which captures and quantifies many air pollutants around the world. In this video, we focus in particular on the emissions of nitrogen dioxide , one of the main components of the smog, since 20 December – just before the epidemic alert – until 16 March.

[Credit video: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2019-20), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO]