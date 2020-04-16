how-coronavirus-is-changing-our-dreams

Many quarantined people sleep less than usual, experiencing symptoms of anxiety and post-traumatic stress. Science explains what happens to our mind in the long lockdown nights

Around the world, researchers who study dreams have noticed, at the time of Covid – 19, a increase in the quantity of more vivid dreams and, in certain cases, of nightmares. Dr. Patrick McNamara, professor of neurology at the Boston University school of medicine, writes it on Psychology Today , which together with other researchers is collecting the dreams of Covid – 19 through a survey to analyze them and compare them to pre-pandemic dreams. Many people have reported having more vivid dreams during self-isolation and quarantine. But why does it happen?

Our routine has undergone alterations and this has consequences for our sleep. Some experts, in fact, argue that having more vivid dreams can be the result of a change in sleep times. According to Deirdre Leigh Barrett, psychology professor in the psychiatry department of Harvard Medical School, during this period of lockdown people sleep less than usual . Dreams, in fact, occur during the Rem ( rapid eye movement ) phase of sleep, which includes distinct phases that the brain and body go through several times at night. The first stages involve a transition from superficial to deeper sleep, while the last stage, Rem, presents greater brain activity and vivid dreams. And since longer periods of REM sleep only occur during the last hours of sleep – early in the morning, for most people – the REM phase will be interrupted if you don't get enough sleep. The more sleep Rem we sleep, the more we dream vividly. And as sleep gets longer, so do the Rem cycles.

Many people have reported that they are more restless and therefore sleep less than usual. According to McNamara, the feelings of fear and anxiety about the pandemic are pouring into dreams . In fact, many scholars attribute the vividness of dreams to the emotional and physical chaos that many are experiencing. Dream continuity theory assumes that people dream of what they think or do when they are awake. Consequently, if we feel a certain level of stress for the pandemic or for work or family, then it is normal for these types of themes to appear in the content of our dreams. Scientists have determined that the limbic system – those parts of the brain involved in behavioral and emotional responses – is activated during the most bizarre or emotional dreams. Also for this, some researchers believe that dreams have a functional purpose in preparing us for difficult or demanding situations that we face when we are awake. During the dream, the mind processes a problem. When something out of the ordinary happens, like a pandemic, our brain can process experience through dreams. According to researcher Rosalind D. Cartwright, author of the book In The Twenty-four Hour Mind: The Role of Sleep and Dreaming in Our Emotional Lives , this that is carried in dreams are our recent experiences that have an emotional component, often negative: dreaming “ modulates the disturbances of emotion, regulating the most problematic ones “. Cartwright's research claims that the dream dissolves the emotional charge of the experience . This, says Cartwright, does not always happen within one night; sometimes it can take many nights.

Dreams are also connected to memory. A research published in the Journal of Neuroscience provides an analysis of the relationship that dreams have with our memories. The results suggest that the neurophysiological mechanisms that we use while dreaming and also when we remember dreams are the same that are activated when we create and recover memories . In another study conducted by the same research team, it turned out that vivid, bizarre and emotionally intense dreams – the dreams we usually remember – are related to specific parts of the brain: the amygdala and the hippocampus . While the amygdala plays a primary role in the elaboration of emotional reactions, the hippocampus is involved in important memory functions, such as the consolidation of information through short and long term memory. A further study, published by researchers from the University of Berkeley, has found that a reduction in Rem sleep and, therefore, a consequent decrease in more vivid dreams, affects our ability to understand complex emotions. These researches reveal an important aspect about the mechanism of dreams: it seems that they help us to process emotions, to codify and build memories. It is no coincidence, in fact, that REM sleep deprivation is related to the development of neuropsychic disorders.

Another hypothesis supported by the researchers is that dreaming more vividly is a traumatic reaction to stress or isolation. A study by Kings College London, published in the medical journal The Lancet in late February, analyzed the psychological impact of the quarantine. The research reported “ negative psychological effects, including symptoms of post-traumatic stress, confusion and anger “. Stress factors have been identified in the following dimensions: long quarantine duration, fear of contagion, frustration, boredom, having inadequate supplies and information, economic losses and injury. Research shows, however, that this does not mean that quarantine should not be used as a tool to stem a pandemic since the effects of a failed lockdown could be far worse. And focusing on the benefits that quarantine has for society helps make it more “ bearable ,” says the research. If the risk that self-isolation and the pandemic can cause post-traumatic stress (Ptsd) is real, this could partly explain also an altered dream world . Nightmares are a feature of PTSD, as is the presence of disturbed sleep. People suffering from this condition often have frequent and recurring nightmares. Even some sleep disturbances can be accompanied by altered dreams. Insomnia can increase the memory of dreams and lead to more stressful and disturbing dreams.

There are, however, some strategies that can help. Create a sleeping space that makes you feel safe and allows you to sleep well. Always go to sleep at the same time if possible. And wake up at the same time: this helps to adjust the biological clock and could also help you fall asleep.

Also, do a relaxing activity before going to bed, in a space without strong lights: it helps to separate sleep time from activities that can cause excitement, stress or anxiety and that can make it more difficult to fall asleep and have a healthy and deep sleep. For the same reason, in the hours that anticipate sleep and as soon as you wake up, avoid news or news websites that can increase anxiety . This also applies to the use of smartphones or other electronic gadgets. Try to integrate physical exercise during your day. If you have trouble sleeping, avoid naps, especially in the afternoon. Don't force sleep. At night, if you find yourself awake, avoid letting insomnia become another stressor. Get out of bed and do some quiet activity elsewhere, until you feel ready to try to sleep again.