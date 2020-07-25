How do we Naturally Treat Headaches with Yoga?

If you are not really attracted to the idea of ​​taking medication for headaches and doctor visits are not your favourite activity, you can very well go to the yoga mat and get to work.

How can we treat headaches with yoga?

Headaches can have many causes such as tension in the neck, tense shoulders or back pain. We will present you some yoga positions with which you can alleviate headaches, through stretching movements and total relaxation due to an improved circulation to the head.

Headaches can have many causes such as tension in the neck, tense shoulders or back pain. We will present you some yoga positions with which you can alleviate headaches, through stretching movements and total relaxation due to an improved circulation to the head.

You can do a single asana, several or a sequence of such positions to reduce a migraine or a simple headache.

1. Lateral

Stretches Sometimes headaches are caused by sore throats, so stretching that tense area should help. Sit in a comfortable position and pull your left arm from the right side of your head to the left. Hold for a few breaths and then slowly change sides. Repeat on both sides a few times.

2. The dog with his face on the ground by a quarter

This is a more relaxed version of the Dog’s position version, called the Quarter Dog. Take the pressure off your arms and wrists by allowing yourself to rest on your forearms. Take a deep breath while sitting in this position and let your head hang in this position on your shoulders.

Sometimes, improving circulation to the head can be all you need to treat a headache.

3. Support on the forehead, arms over the head

This is another forward bend that is perfect for treating headaches caused by shoulder strain. Sit on the floor with parallel shins, spaced apart at the pelvis. Cross your arms at the back and bend forward, in a variation of the child’s position.

Maintain this position if you feel well or lift your pelvis and lean on your forehead. Lower your arms as you feel the need to feel the stretching of your chest muscles, shoulders and back of your neck.

Hold at least 5 breaths.

4. Open the heart by stretching the chest

If the previous yoga position offered stretching of the back of the neck, it targets the front of the fetus and chest. It will reduce back tension, which can often cause unpleasant headaches.

Sitting on your heels, place your hands behind your feet about 20 cm behind and arch your head back. This yoga position against headaches will give you a feeling of relief and openness. Hold about 5 breaths or even more if you feel comfortable.

5. The happy baby

If you suspect that the headaches would be caused by back pain radiating to the spine or you just need a few minutes of relaxation, then try the position of the happy baby. Sit on your back with your knees bent, grasping your thighs or the outer edges of your legs with your hands. You can swing from side to side for better stretching of the pelvis and lumbar area, while supporting the peace of mind to enter a state of complete relaxation.

6. Feet on the wall

This position is part of restorative yoga due to its ability to calm the whole body, but also the mind. To practice this yoga position against a headache you only need a wall.

Sit as close to the wall as you can. If you do not feel comfortable, place a blanket under the bottom and the lumbar area. Keep your feet close or apart as if you were riding. Close your eyes and breathe, maintaining as much as you feel the need.

7. Vertical extension (uttanasana)

Spreading the weight evenly on your feet or maybe slightly towards your fingertips, bend as far as you can towards the ground. The big toes should touch each other while the heels are slightly apart. Let the spine relax in front. Place your chin on your chest, stretching the back of your neck. Place your fingers next to your heels.

Relax and breathe.

8. Dog face up

With arms behind the pelvis, fingers spread, index finger facing forward, extend and rise from the spine. Then push your shoulders down as you straighten your arms and push your palms toward the ground.

Push the groin area towards your arms and pull your arms towards the pelvis. Push your upper legs toward the ground and tense your buttocks and thighs. Without moving your arms, rotate your biceps and shoulders outward. Keep the front of the abdomen firm and the sides relaxed. Raise your chin up, your neck forward, your eyes back.

9. The bridge

Probably the most famous yoga position, which we practice since childhood, the bridge relaxes your muscles and relaxes your mind,

Sit on your back, bend your knees and place your feet on the ground. Bring the heels closer to the buttocks, spread the legs at the level of the pelvis or closer, with the toes pointing slightly outwards.

Stretch your toes and shoulders away from your ears. Place your chin on your chest, stretch the back of your neck. Keep your eyes on the tip of your nose and close your eyes.

Try to stretch both the abdominal area and the lumbar area, stretching the spine from the head area. If you want, you can cross your fingers back, squeezing your palms, bending your elbows and bringing your shoulder blades closer.

Do not allow your knees and thighs to move away, keeping them at a distance of a fist.