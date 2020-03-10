how-do-you-reconstruct-the-“puzzle”-of-the-atmosphere?

An animation from NASA tells us all the steps that allow us to build models of our atmosphere, fundamental for understanding how the world is changing

We can take five million photographs of the atmosphere that envelops our planet in less than six hours, today, when in the years 80 we barely reached 175 thousand: data that are fundamental to understand, among other things, climate change and of primary importance for crops, transport, and many other activities of ours .

If this has become possible it is naturally thanks to the joint development of probes capable of acting from above , capturing and recording situations and changes, and computer systems capable of grinding huge amounts of data, and returning models that we can finally interpret. This video from NASA focused on the Geos project, or Goddard Earth Observing System, the most advanced apparatus of the American Agency on this front, explains it well, and with beautiful graphics.

