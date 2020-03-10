Science

How do you reconstruct the “puzzle” of the atmosphere?

nj March 10, 2020
how-do-you-reconstruct-the-“puzzle”-of-the-atmosphere?

An animation from NASA tells us all the steps that allow us to build models of our atmosphere, fundamental for understanding how the world is changing

We can take five million photographs of the atmosphere that envelops our planet in less than six hours, today, when in the years 80 we barely reached 175 thousand: data that are fundamental to understand, among other things, climate change and of primary importance for crops, transport, and many other activities of ours .

If this has become possible it is naturally thanks to the joint development of probes capable of acting from above , capturing and recording situations and changes, and computer systems capable of grinding huge amounts of data, and returning models that we can finally interpret. This video from NASA focused on the Geos project, or Goddard Earth Observing System, the most advanced apparatus of the American Agency on this front, explains it well, and with beautiful graphics.

(Music credit: “Favor” by Victor Maitre [SACEM], Universal Production Music Video credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center / Scientific Visualization Studio Katie Jepson (USRA): Producer Will McCarty (NASA / GSFC): Scientist Will McCarty (NASA / GSFC): Animator Trent L. Schindler (USRA): Visualizer Steven Pawson (NASA / GSFC): Scientist)

You may also be interested in

nj

Related Articles

Fluorinated Fluids
February 27, 2020
6

Global Fluorinated Fluids Market Analysis by Companies 2020-2026 : Daikin Industries, Solvay, The Chemours Company

January 31, 2020
2

Vectrus Inc (VEC) – Growth, Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review

Forklifts & Lift Trucks Market
February 24, 2020
3

Forklifts & Lift Trucks Market Recent Development 2019 – Toyota, Kion, Jungheinrich, Hyster-Yale, Crown, Mitsubishi Nichiyu, UniCarriers

January 31, 2020
3

Global Coolants Market 2017-2026| ACCOR Librifiants, CASTROL, Industrial, Miller-Stephenson Chemical, Mineraloel-Raffinerie

Close