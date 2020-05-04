how-ingenuity-is-made,-the-helicopter-that-will-fly-to-mars

NASA tells us in a video the flight tests of the first man-made flying object that will hover on the red planet

He will reach Mars in February 2021 and, from up there, he will teach helicopters (cit.) that you can also fly immersed in the atmosphere of other planets. They named him Ingenuity – name in line with Curiosity, Opportunity and the rest of the Martian robot family – and will work alongside Perseverance, the rover of the Mars mission 2020.

This is the first propeller aircraft designed to hover on another planet: it will experience the flight for a month inside the Jezero crater, the area chosen for the storage , remaining (if all goes well) suspended for 90 seconds up to 300 meters above the ground. And it will do it all by itself, without human control, through commands set previously.

Here is the trailer of flight tests, just released by the Jet Propulsion Lab of NASA , which supervises the mission.

(Credit video: Nasa / Jpl-Caltech)