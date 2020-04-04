how-isolation-lives-queen-elizabeth,-who-has-never-been-alone-in-her-life

Throughout her life, from the moment she gets up to the one she goes to sleep, Queen Elizabeth someone is always accompanied. The waitress who brings her breakfast, the one who prepares her bed for the night and so on between rulers and valets . Some have been daily presences for her for years and it seems difficult to imagine her day without them, who have always represented a contact with the outside world for her majesty.

The queen certainly has the company of her favorite corgi, who left with her for Windsor Castle, home to Elizabeth II's quarantine, now two weeks ago. With her there is also the Prince Philip . However, no image of the Duke of Edinburgh from the castle. The only one posted is that of the telephone conversation between the sovereign and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The queen's entourage is not immune to infection. One of his valets, Paul Whybrew, and also one of the employees of the management of real dogs. Instead, there are two of Prince Philip's oldest collaborators with her, William Henderson and Stephen Niedojadlo , according to the Daily Mail . They were supposed to be temporary help waiting for staff from Buckingham Palace , but more remained long seen the cases of infection in the royal staff.

The queen cannot do the things she habitually does , for example, cannot go to the stables and must be content to keep telephone contacts with those who take care of the horses. The queen allowed the castle staff in solitary use of the royal family's swimming pool and, at Buckingham Palace, allowed the palace staff to use the gardens.

With the queen there is Angela Kelly who takes care of her wardrobe and her person, including her hair, and is now her confidante. For Elizabeth it is an irreplaceable and reassuring presence . The British newspaper said the two could also watch the starry sky together in the evening, as well as television. Kelly has already written two books about the queen: who knows, a third could be born from isolation together?

