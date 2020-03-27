how-many-coronavirus-related-deaths-are-there?

The data are still few, confused and provisional, but the comparison between the mortality of 2020 and the historical series suggests that the deaths linked to Covid – 19 could be far more than the official ones. In the worst case scenario, it would rise even by an order of magnitude locally

(photo: Miguel Medina / Getty Images)

There is the person with various previous pathologies who sees their clinical picture worsen rapidly and dies at home , even before it can be assisted by health personnel. There is the elderly who lives in a nursing home to whom the breathing difficulties that arose in a few are fatal hours since death. There is the over eighty-year-old with suspected pneumonia for whom the execution of a buffer is planned, but without that testing for the presence of the coronavirus is performed on time. For many days our country has been aware that the official calculation of the deaths of people coronavirus positive is not complete, and that Covid's actual balance – 19 is even more dramatic than the certified figures tell.

The question that arises, therefore, is: how much are we wrong? If until a few days ago it seemed plausible that it could be a relatively small number of deaths under trace , in the order a few percentage points and associated with some specific cases such as certain nursing homes that ended up with the sad honors of the news, today much higher estimates begin to circulate . Evaluations that, instead of remaining within the fractional corrections , open to the idea of ​​ multiple . That is to say, the official numbers would be multiplied by 2, by 4, by 6 or even by 10.

The method, which is not without uncertainties, is rather simple on paper: compare the general mortality of this period with the corresponding one of the last few years, to evaluate how many people more than usual are actually leaving us. Naturally, a calculation of this kind gradually acquires more significance if the spatial scale on which we work is narrowed. In the regions currently least affected by the epidemic, in fact, the Covid effect – 19 would remain just like a tiny fluctuation lost in the statistical background noise. It may therefore make sense to go down to regional level for Lombardy alone, or even better on the individual Provinces or sui Municipalities .

Information for now is difficult to find ( Wired has attempted to make a systematic collection, but at the moment the updated general data seem not to be available) and all that we know derives from single local realities . What has emerged does not bode well. According to data communicated by local administrators and published by Courier , the mortality since the beginning of the year it is far higher than usual , and the deaths officially associated with the coronavirus would justify only a slice of this anomaly. A slice even quite small, by the way.

In Nembro, a municipality in the Bergamo area of ​​11 thousand inhabitants, coronavirus deaths as of 25 March are officially 31, but the mortality surplus in 2020 compared to the historical series is over 120 deaths. In practice, therefore, we may have to correct the epidemic balance multiplying it by 4 . With the same criterion, in the municipality of Bergamo the deaths potentially associated with Covid – 19 would appear to be 10 times more than the official ones, while for the municipalities of Cernusco sul Naviglio and Pesaro it was obtained a factor of 6 .

An analysis to be taken with the springs

In this phase of great chaos, even numerically, it is better to proceed with caution, and the hypothesis that it can even rise by an order of magnitude must be confirmed by other elements and in any case limited only to specific local realities . It must be said that, first of all, the data presented concern a total population of about 250 thousand Italians, therefore they represent a relatively small sample , with a rather marked variability of data from Municipality to Municipality.

Secondly, the whole calculation is based on the assumption that there are no other independent factors from the coronavirus that may affect mortality, and in no way takes into account the fact that there may be deaths due to the general situation but not directly attributable to the action of Sars-Cov-2. If on the one hand it does not make much sense to propose the distinction between dead for and with the coronavirus, on the other hand, however, you cannot even put in the same cauldron both who died with a viral infection in their body and who eventually only paid any delays in relief or difficulties in treatment for diseases that have nothing to do with Covid – 19.

In this sense, the overall real mortality recorded in these weeks can be especially useful for setting an upper limit to the uncertain balance of deaths associated with the coronavirus. Of course, if the gap between official bulletins and the real situation were narrower we could believe that we already have a good general framework of the epidemic, while the numbers that emerge suggest that the data have an increasingly relative validity as well as for deaths – like everything else.

Other estimates to be redone

In a context of extreme mathematical and statistical uncertainty , it becomes it is increasingly difficult to understand how to orient oneself in official figures. We know that the calculation of positive cases could be underestimated by a factor 10, and also that the number of swabs performed does not allow to determine how many people have actually been tested (because multiple tests are performed on the same patient, and the national data counts the samples collected and not the people involved). Therefore also all the derived data, such as the percentage of positive buffers , the number of healed or the trend of the trend of the contagions , are parameters from which it is difficult to extract a real meaning.

The novelty of a possible important underestimation on the death rate it extends this analysis problem not only to lethality , but also to comparison with data from other countries. The only key to validity can remain in the data of hospitalizations in intensive care , which, however, as we know suffers from the problem of the saturation of the wards and therefore does not give any information on how many people really deserve to be included.

Another possibility, which is basically the only one that justifies continuing to provide and comment on an evening bulletin , it is assumed that all these incorrect estimates remain wrong in the same way from day to day, and therefore the curves shown by the graphs (and not the numerical values absolute) follow in terms of trend a trend that reflects the reality of the epidemic.