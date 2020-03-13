how-mathematical-models-work-on-coronavirus-(and-the-questions-they-can't-answer)

Terms such as logistic model and exponential growth have now entered the jargon of the coronavirus narrative. Here's what you can do (and what you really can't) with Covid's mathematical analysis of contagion – 19

In times of pandemic , almost closed at home to collectively try to stem the contagion, the mathematics is gaining an increasingly large space in the story of the epidemic evolution . Many numbers – more or less sensible, as we have already told – pass in front of us every day, and it is not uncommon to hear expressions typical of mathematical analysis applied to epidemiology. And if there is still some effort in understanding the meaning of the concept of exponential growth , with that increase gradually more quick and explosive that characterizes it, just turn on the TV, open a newspaper or scroll the bulletin board social networks to see terms such as “peak mitigation” , “inflection point” or even “model of logistic growth “.

Without going back over the principles of mathematical analysis, let us try to put some firm points on what can and cannot be done by playing around with the numbers .

Space and time

We start from the beginning, from the raw material that each statistical-mathematical model feeds on: the data . Have significant numbers, knowing the spatial distribution and the and the temporal dynamics , is the starting point of the mathematical formulation of trends and curves, precisely because space and time are the two most important variables for any form of orientation, also in epidemiological sense.

The possibility of drawing realistic curves using the data relating to contagions (because we know that there are many ghost cases of Covid – 19 not recorded by official statistics), several independent scientists are processing their own models starting from data on hospitalizations in intensive care and on deaths , which are the only ones that have so far arrived on time and complete every day. In essence, therefore, the models exploit the information available on serious cases , because the latter represent a fixed percentage share and easy to compare with the total number of infections. More questionable, however, is the choice to collect data by province , because if on the one hand there is more homogeneity methodological in a more restricted territory, on the other hand not for all the provinces the data arrive with the same punctuality. Also on a regional scale, of course, the same is true.

Of logistics, Gaussian and exponential

But let's get to the real mathematical curves: like any modeling of reality, these are simplifications built starting from hypotheses . One of the most used models in epidemiology, and in fact also applicable to coronavirus, is the so-called logistic regression model , or more simply logistic model , which starts from the idea of ​​associating to each person a dichotomous variable, which can have only two possible values: healthy or sick .

Some logistics distribution curves (graphic: UniTo)

What we get (for those who are eager to learn more, this pdf from the University of Verona explains many things) is that the evolution of the infection over time involves a phase of initial growth , the achievement of a peak and then a final phase of progressive degrowth . Often, also for the sake of simplicity, the shape of this logistic regression curve is told by referring to the much better known Gaussian curve , the famous bell omnipresent in all statistical texts. In reality it is a more than acceptable simplification, at least at a communicative level: in fact, the logistic distribution is simply a Gaussian with thicker tails , that is, which approaches the horizontal axis more slowly at both ends. Again, for those wishing to learn more there is a thesis ad hoc of the university of Turin.

The interesting part of this model – to return to the daily life of our media – is that the initial growth zone can be replaced with excellent approximation by a type curve exponential . When you often hear about exponential patterns , therefore, it means that we are trying to verify which growth trend the epidemic curve is following as a function of time.

Comparison between a curve exponential ( dotted line ) and a distribution logistics ( continuous line ) in the initial part of the epidemic curve

This trend is, of course, what is observed when the epidemic is still in full expansion phase , and only after slowing down the pace of growth with a less steep trend of the exponential form can we start to make considerations on when the will arrive first flexed – i.e. the change in the concavity of the curve, from upwards to down – and then the epidemic peak , i.e. when we have reached the maximum and the net reproduction rate will drop below the value 1. As long as we are exponentially, vice versa, we are (unfortunately) only going through the beginning of the logistic distribution curve.

The Gaussian distribution

For convenience, always in the initial exponential phase, sometimes the data is represented on a non-linear but logarithmic scale , in which the exponential curves are transformed (with a mathematical artifice) into straight lines , therefore allow you to more easily notice any deviations from the trend. At the time of writing, after the bulletin of the 11 March, from the analysis of the data of intensive care and deaths it seems clear that this deviation has not yet occurred : you can see it from the updated graphics that we have elaborated.

However, this is an extremely complex situation also from the point mathematically. If for some days the curve of intensive care has changed its shape, remaining exponential but becoming less steep, using the data combined with deaths , no deviation has yet been noticed compared to the exponential trend. It is therefore plausible that severe cases, which in the first days of the epidemic would have had a place in intensive care, have no longer found space in the last few days, explaining why deaths are increasing faster than those in intensive care.

One aspect to be clarified, however, is that these models have no predictive ambition of what will happen, if not on the very short term, and simply describe mathematically what has happened so far, promptly highlighting any changes in epidemic behavior. In fact, the most important point is that these curves are not predetermined like the orbits of the celestial bodies, but depend critically the precautions taken and the effectiveness of the contagion containment measures. In other words, rather than predicting when the curve will peak and reverse its trend, it would be better to act to actively modify the trend of that curve. That is, to put it in a joke, staying at home.

Some questions that no one answers

Some have very little sense, others would be interesting but at the moment there is no data which we need. In short, here are some questions that are not worth asking for now.

What effect are the measures taken having?



One cannot know. The time scale on which the effect of a new containment measure can be assessed is of the order of magnitude of the incubation period . If it is true that the average incubation is not 14 days (which is the maximum) but of 4-7 days , we have to wait at least that amount of time, or maybe even double, before we can observe any encouraging effect. In order to be on the safe side, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte spoke openly about (two weeks) . The easiest forecast of all, for the next few days, is that the numbers of the epidemic will continue to grow : however, it remains to be seen if and when the exponential phase will be abandoned.

So when will we have the peak?



If the trend continues as now, never: the exponential trend has the characteristic of growing indefinitely. Obviously sooner or later a peak will be reached (even if in the tragic situation in which people run out of infection) , but at the moment it is impossible to make reliable predictions precisely because we are still waiting for that change of behavior that we would like to induce with containment measures. Then you can indulge in making models that peak late March, mid April or late April, you can include or not the hypothetical effect of loss of effectiveness of the virus with the arrival of the good season , comparisons can be made with China or other epidemics. But at the moment no forecast has a degree of reliability sufficient to make us rely on the results it proposes. If not in the version so coarse as to be useless of “in a few weeks or a few months” .

How sick were the people who died with the coronavirus?



It must be said: so far what we know about people who did not survive the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus infection is little. We have a precise subdivision into age groups and a summary count of previous pathologies, but we do not know neither the severity of these pathologies (hypertension, for example, can have very different levels) nor how much Covid- 19 has been instrumental in l ' exitus . As a precaution, the expression “dead with” and not “died from” the coronavirus, but the request to start having