how-mazda-dealers-ensure-the-safety-of-customers-and-staff

Mazda's goal in “Phase 2” of the insulation is to inform customers that the dealer is the safest place after your home . In this period of forced isolation, the Mazda structure has studied a series of measures in compliance with the ministerial decree to guarantee maximum security to customers and staff against Covid infection – 19. Live streaming we witnessed the opening of the Mazda Bianchessi Auto dealer of Cremona and the implementation of all the security measures adopted.

Security within dealers

In respect of its construction philosophy Jinba Ittai , also in the reopening of its dealers Mazda poses the people at the center of everything whether they are customers or staff. Common areas such as waiting rooms and offices have been reorganized. The goal is of course to guarantee the minimum distances needed. This is made possible by the presence of signs on the ground . In addition, Plexiglas screen screens have been installed where high interactivity between the people. An example above all the reception .

Customers present within the dealer are finally quoted on the basis of the maximum number allowed by local laws. Obviously the scheduling of appointments is required . So before going to the dealers it is always better to call. Upon entering the dealer, each customer is provided with a mask, if not equipped, and hand sanitizing products are made available to him. The models on display are available for testing.

Safety during test drives

The test drive also takes place in total safety. There are two possibilities to test the car. In the first the customer is accompanied by the seller , equipped with a mask. The latter occupies the position in the right rear seat. In the second one, the customer is allowed to carry out the test drive independently . You will need to follow the consultant's car in connection bluetooth for the explanation of all the equipment. At the end of each test drive, all parts of the car with which the customer has been in contact are carefully sanitized to ensure maximum safety for those who will use the car later.

Safety in the workshop

The administrative procedure for coupons or repairs takes place outside the workshop or in special areas. To protect the mechanics, the car is immediately sanitized with detergents compliant with the directives of the Higher Institute of Health. Steering wheel, gearbox and seat are finally wrapped by cellophane. Once in the workshop, the repair is carried out. Before delivery, the technical staff changes the air filters . With the ventilation on, it also inserts a special spray into the passenger compartment to sanitize the entire passenger compartment . Finally, once the customer arrives, the keys are disinfected and returned.

You pay in 2021

Mazda moved during the early stages of the lockdown with the extension to 3 months of coupons and guarantees in deadline between February and May 2020. From 4 May, the Japanese company offers zero-rate loans and with deferred payments for coupons and check-up . Those who buy a new car can take advantage of the “Back to Drive Pack” . This offer includes a 5 year Best 5 extended warranty, three Service Plus maintenance vouchers and payment of the first installment in January 2021 . Special initiatives are also addressed to the used “Mazda Best Selection” with deferred financing of three months.