how-much-does-it-cost-to-plant-a-tree?-3-ways-to-do-it-staying-under-5-euros

Our existence has a cost in terms of emissions, and depending on our lifestyle, or what we eat, how we move and what we buy, it can be very impact on the planet. What can we do to make our existence more sustainable? Change our habits, first of all, and try to compensate. One way can be to contribute to reforestation , that is to increase green spaces. We can do it small, surrounding ourselves with plants and giving life to a vegetable garden, but if like me you have a black thumb, the best alternative is to rely on the associations that will do it for us. But how much does it cost to plant a tree? There are many alternatives online, even starting from 0 euro, proof of empty wallet.

I have no money, but I want to contribute with an action

Ecosia is a search engine that promises to plant a tree for almost every search done. How does it work? Simple: the revenues that Ecosia obtains from adv are completely destined for reforestation. In other words: you don't do anything different than usual, and forests grow. The dream of every lazy environmentalist. And without money.

I can give up a coffee: I have 1 euro

With Tree Nation we start from 0. 10 cents for a plant and from 1 euro for a tree. You can choose the country and of course the type of plant: many are essential for feeding endangered animals, others are necessary for the livelihood of people, therefore in addition to compensating for emissions they also help the fauna and the population of the territory in question!

I have 5 euros to donate, once a month

MyTrees works like a subscription pay per breath : choose a certain amount that goes to protect and plant new ones trees every month. The plus? Every week a subscriber is extracted who wins a prize … a sort of environmental lottery in which the planet always wins! Among its subscribers a lot of celebs, including Cara Delevingne who is a convinced environmental activist.