how-much-has-the-new-coronavirus-changed-in-recent-months?

A key enzyme was discovered in which one of the first mutations occurred. And different “subtypes” in the various continents all refer to a single strain, the one in China. There would be no evolution of this strain towards more aggressive forms

(photo: NIAID-RML CC via Flickr)

Only from early January 2020, from 9 January precisely, we are aware of the existence of a new coronavirus , the Sars-Cov-2, initially unknown. Although its lethality is much lower than that of Sars , the coronavirus is more contagious and has widely propagated. In the face of its wide diffusion, the researchers, also to find new therapies and vaccines, are trying to understand if and how the pathogen, which is an rna virus , has undergone or is undergoing mutations . Yes, because in its replication it undergoes changes, even small ones, which can accumulate and be more or less significant. And to date there are no relevant mutations towards more aggressive and virulent forms. Here's a point in the latest research on Covid – 19.

The virus is different in the various continents

A study conducted by Italian and American researchers, including a group from the Electra Sincrotrone of Trieste, the University of Trieste and the Campus Bio-medico in Rome, analyzed how much and how the new coronavirus has changed over time and space. The research is being published in the Journal of Translational Medicine and here in preprint. Through the analysis of 200 complete genomic sequences, the scientists identified and characterized eight frequent mutations , which correspond to eight virus changes (slightly different viral chains) that are present and distributed differently in China, Europe and North America.

The key in an enzyme

In particular, researchers have identified the key to all these changes in the “enzyme dependent Rna polymerase “, in which the mutation that made different the virus in the different continents.

“It deals with of an important result – explained to Wired Massimo Ciccozzi , molecular epidemiologist and director of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome – to learn more about the behavior of the virus and to find ways to develop a specific vaccine and the most appropriate therapies. This result tells us, for example, not to hit this enzyme, since it has proved to be changeable “.

The changes could be the basis of some different characteristics of the virus in the various geographical areas. “This mutation could explain the rapidity and greater multiplication of the virus in affected patients in Europe and North America compared to Asia” , added Ciccozzi , which emphasizes that these are still hypotheses “And the greatest contagiousness” .

But the viral subtypes refer to a single strain, the one in China

Another study, conducted by a group of the Cnr – by the Ibiom Institute of the Cnr – together with the University of Bari and the Statale di Milano, highlights (and confirms) that coexist eight subtypes of the virus, spread in different geographic regions. The analysis, published on bioRxiv , included data 1. 100 genomes of Sars-Cov-2 from China, from Europe and from North America. Specifically, three of these eight subtypes represent the 70% of Covid cases – 19 , although their diffusion is different in China, Europe and North America. But something else also emerges from the study: these subtypes, according to the conclusions, would all refer to the same viral strain in China, the original one, which would be their common predecessor.

The viral strain is not undergoing evolution

For this reason, the authors explain, a process of evolution of the viral strain towards a more aggressive form would not be taking place, at least according to the available data. This element is due to the fact that the differences between the subtypes do not concern key parts of the genome – or rather do not affect the regions of the rna at the basis of the production of proteins (but in non-coding regions ). “All viral subtypes, defined on the basis of the comparison of genome sequences, seem to have a common origin in China, even if they come from distinct outbreaks “, explained Graziano Pesole , researcher of the Cnr-Ibiom and professor of the University of Bari, who coordinated the study. “Although each strain has a characteristic genomic sequence, the limited number of observed variations and the fact that these are concentrated in non-protein coding regions suggest that the differences between the different genomes they do not show a process of evolution of the viral strain, and therefore they are not responsible for the origin of a mutated and potentially more virulent viral strain “.

Coronavirus, the first patients in Italy

Another topic discussed concerns the search for the patient zero in Italy and Europe, and in this again the study of genomes and how coronavirus changes can help. Research by scientists from the University of Cambridge, together with other German and English research bodies, has reconstructed the phylogenetic network , a sort of family tree of Sars- Cov-2, globally and with particular attention to Europe. The results are published on Pnas . The research seems to confirm the Italian origin of the first case in Mexico , as well as that the new coronavirus in Italy is arrived from a German case reported on 27 January , while a second outbreak, also in Italy, would be linked to a cluster of Singapore.