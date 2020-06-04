how-safe-is-it-to-resell-and-buy-used-clothing-in-phase-2?

In the quarantine weeks that saw us occupying our time in the most disparate and creative ways, the change of season in the wardrobes was undoubtedly one of the most important household activities listed, together with the spring cleaning . By rearranging the wardrobes and projecting your mind to the summer that is almost upon us, in part it is inevitable to get rid of the garments that are no longer used, to make room for the new or simply adopt a minimalist philosophy like Marie Kondo.

What could be better than reselling your clothes to recover a portion of credit to be re-invested? A good practice that during the lockdown has become a real trend: Depop for example, one of the most famous sites where to resell and buy used clothes and accessories, in the week of 15 April hit a real record with over 650 thousand advertisements, well 57% more than last year.

As stated by Fanny Moizant instead, co-founder of Vestiaire Collective, “there has been a significant increase in RTW deposits and affordable items under 300 euro, while sales of iconic and timeless designs, such as classic bags, have remained strong ». The French vintage e-commerce in fact, together with eBay, Facebook Marketplace and many other platforms, continued to work even during the quarantine , as well as starting from Phase 2. Obviously, with the due prevention measures: we can say, therefore, that resale and purchase of used clothing and accessories are Are you sure right now?

The doubts, more or less explicit, remain many, but the truth is that there is very little to fear. Is it possible, for example, to be infected by touching a package? According to the World Health Organization this risk is very low , and in any case you can get around the problem by passing a cloth with antibacterial before opening what has been delivered to us at home. At the moment, in fact, there is no evidence showing how long Covid – 19 can live on a fabric, but when buying second-hand clothes online the package remains in transit for at least a day or two: therefore, even if an infected person had come into contact with it, it is very unlikely that the virus survived for more than a few hours. Regardless of this evidence, Facebook Marketplace advises all sellers to clean and disinfect all items offered for sale, and buyers to sanitize purchases before placing them on the appropriate shelves or drawers. .

On the site of The Real Real, on the other hand, which checks the luxury goods sold at its headquarters before sending them to the buyer, all items receive a light cleaning, while jewelry and watches – their specialty – is specific treatment with hot steam reserved. The latter is a perfect ally both before selling a piece of clothing or an accessory, and once received: to 100 degrees in fact, the steam eliminates any type of germ or bacterium , and we find this function also integrated in some irons or in vertical ironers. What about shoes? A few more tips: for soles, it is better to use denatured alcohol if you do not have an antibacterial spray available . The latter however remains the best option, because it also eliminates any bad smells. With a few careful steps, therefore, reselling and buying second-hand items and garments is more than safe. In addition to being more than positive for the environment … and the wallet.

