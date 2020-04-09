how-smart-quarantine-for-the-coronavirus-of-three-us-scientists-works

Three US doctors and public health specialists propose a multi-tiered organization scheme for smart quarantine. That could help serious patients to arrive earlier and operators not to find themselves without medical materials

In the days of Covid – 19 we are all at home. But there is a difference between those who have to observe the simple restrictions on traffic – and leaving only for health, work or other needs to be demonstrated – and who is actually in quarantine. But the same isolation of suspected or full-blown cases could be done in many different ways. Today three US health doctors and public health experts illustrated in the New York Times a new possible scheme for the organization of a smart quarantine . Which, according to specialists, could reduce the number of infections and also favor a more timely management of patients with Covid – 19, often hospitalized when symptoms are too advanced. Here's what they offer.

Pandemic, in the USA a disordered response

The three authors are Harvey V. Fineberg , former president of the National Academy of Medicine in the USA, Jim Yong Kim , infectious disease specialist and former president of the World Bank, and Jordan Shlain , internist and entrepreneur. Experts propose a different action plan than the one currently in place, to organize the isolation and care of patients who have contracted the infection. The current response of the United States to the pandemic due to the new coronavirus was in fact messy , they write in the New York Times , as a collage of rules sometimes applied inconsistently and uniformly on the territory. In this case the half measures, or rather rules applied in half or in fits and starts, do not solve the problem and could drag on for months.

The three cornerstones: test, contact tracing and quarantine

The authors' idea is to try to put the rules in order in a structured way. For this you need to proceed in steps and understand which case you fall into. First you need to increase the ability to test (swabs), as scientists explain, and to trace the people who came into contact with the infected, the contact tracing . But the element that requires the greatest effort from the population certainly concerns the quarantine . To do it in a smart way, explain the authors, it would be appropriate to better organize spaces and times and differentiate the structures so that some welcome the suspicious cases and those with mild symptoms and other more severe patients.

Quarantine at home with the family is risky

The main problem concerns the fact that those who came in contact with people who tested positive for the new coronavirus and therefore could have been infected, as well as patients with Covid – 19 but mild symptoms, they spend their quarantine in isolation in the same house where others live family . And at this moment the family is often the outbreak where the infection occurs. But then how to do it? Experts propose to inform and raise public awareness. And, if people join voluntarily and always respecting individual freedoms, they hypothesize that those in this situation can access a protected quarantine , in structures specially used for their reception.

Find the order, towards a quarantine smart

In this way, those who test negative for Sars-CoV-2 could choose to pass the period of 14 days of quarantine in these facilities . And, after the two weeks, return home where he would remain following the restrictions on traffic. While those who test positive for the virus but asymptomatic could be monitored and return home after the observation period of 14 days and in any case after he has healed , or after two consecutive tampons and at a distance of 24 hours have failed. The same could be true for those who have mild but mild symptoms – most people who contract the infection – not such as to require intensive care.

For those with symptoms that become important

In this way, if the patient begins to develop more severe symptoms, he could be promptly sent to traditional hospitals, to receive more adequate treatment and possibly access intensive care and resuscitation. This is a multi-layered system and organization, the authors explain, which allows only those with major ailments to access hospitals and intensive care units and to do so as timely as possible.

From timely treatment to a better use of the sanitary material

Currently, specialists write, many people in the United States receive assistance only when they already have an advanced infection or when the conditions are critical . To avoid this problem, a smart quarantine structured on several levels could be a valid option for the benefit of both the patient and the health workers, for a better management of the sick and of the devices and of the medical material. This organization, in fact, could allow, according to experts, to avoid many situations of shortage of materials such as beds, fans and protective devices , found both in the United States and in Italy .