how-snotbot-is-made,-the-drone-that-studies-whales

Whales are amazing animals, but studying them is an ordeal for science. Here's how a conservation expert decided to change gears by betting on remotely piloted aircraft

Whales are fascinating animals but it is not so easy to study them: you have to know how to catch the moment when they emerge on the surface, and often it is only a few minutes. In short, it is not easy to obtain a small tissue sample for a biopsy. The CEO of the Ocean Alliance organization Iain Kerr has changed the point of view on the theme, as he tells in this video to the journalist of Wired Usa Matt Simon.

Some biological data are more accurate than others; among others, the exhaled and mucus that the cetacean emits are precious commodities for scientists. Kerr therefore decided to develop SnotBot , a drone that , flying on a whale that emerges from the waters, it collects a sample of the breath from the lungs and returns it to the researchers who can thus analyze various parameters – such as hormone levels, for example – which allow you to understand different dynamics, from stress to reproductive cycles. It is certainly a less invasive method than the one in use that sees the animal hit with a blunt object shot from distance, and more respectful of the animal's comfort.

If you wonder how Kerr managed to think about this solution, know that it was born from a trip: he was in the Gulf of Mexico for research purposes with the rest of the team after the environmental disaster of the Deepwater Horizon oil platform when a whale thought it best to emit a stinking mucus cloud. Well, even from unpleasant situations, a winning intuition can emerge.