how-solidarity,-the-clinical-mega-trial-for-drugs-against-the-new-coronavirus,-will-work

WHO is organizing a clinical trial of four treatments to cure Covid in record time – 19: it will involve thousands of patients all over the world, so the methods of accessing and recording data will be very simple

(photo: NIAID-RML CC via Flickr)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched Solidarity , a huge clinical trial that will involve thousands of patients affected by Covid – 19 all over the world. The goal is to collect information on the possible effectiveness of four treatments tested in various countries against new coronavirus disease: the antiviral remdesivir , antimalarials chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, antivirals ritonavir and lopinavir and the combination ritonavir / lopinavir and interferon beta . These are the most promising possible solutions (and more discussed ) among those available.

Here is what has been established so far by the WHO, taking into account the fact that the details of such a colossal operation set up in record time could still change .

Collect data

Practically every country affected by the epidemic has started small experiments of various treatments to try to dampen Covid's symptoms – 19, especially in severe cases and to reduce the length of stay for patients. The problem is that the results are not always unique and are difficult to assemble. So WHO is defining the details of Solidarity.

The choice of treatments to be tested

Given the urgency of the moment and the lack of information on the new coronavirus, the idea of ​​creating specific drugs ex novo cannot be implemented. For this reason, we immediately turned to treatments already marketed or in an advanced stage of development for other diseases ( their safety has already been ascertained), with obviously a mechanism of action that could give results against Sars-Cov-2 on paper.

Remdesivir

It is an antiviral developed to combat the epidemic of ebola and experienced last year in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Unfortunately its use has not given benefits for hemorrhagic fever, but in laboratory tests the drug seems to stop the replication of coronaviruses by Mers and Sars. Clinically it has been used in Covid cases – 19 in the United States and there is also experimentation in Italy. It is the most promising treatment so far , although it is likely to give greater benefits if administered early, at the beginning infection.

Chloroquine

Chloroquine is a drug used in the prophylaxis of malaria . It works by altering the pH of the vesicles (endosomes) that the plasmodium responsible for the disease uses as a system to enter human cells. Its use (and that of similar molecules such as hydroxychloroquine) against Sars-Cov-2 has a rationale obscure , given that the new coronavirus infects cells with a mechanism different. And the results of the experiments carried out in China (but also in France) are not always clear, on the contrary, except for the word of the researchers, sometimes the data is not really available. For these reasons, WHO initially wanted to leave the treatment out of the Solidarity trial. However, in light of some experimental evidence ( in vitro the drugs have shown some activity in curbing Sars-Cov-2 infection, although at very high doses , perhaps too high to be administered to a patient without serious side effects) and the public interest (powered by statements such as those of the President of the United States Donald Trump, who called chloroquine a turning point ) around this perspective, the experts still decided to include antimalarials in the mega-trial.

Lopinavir and ritonavir

Lopinavir is a molecule that inhibits the protease of hiv , an enzyme that allows this virus to cut the chains of amino acids (peptides) that are used to assemble new units of the virus. Lopinavir, however, is rapidly degraded by the human organism, torn to pieces by our proteases. To extend its life and therefore the action is therefore administered together with ritonavir , which inhibits human proteases . Lopinavir has demonstrated in vitro that it also works on coronavirus proteases by Sars and Mers , although patient tests did not give encouraging results. When given to patients with Covid – 19 in China there were no benefits , but the attempt was made on patients in critical conditions , so the findings may not be so reliable.

Lopinavir / ritonavir + interferon beta

In this Solidarity arm antiviral therapy will be associated with the administration of interferon beta , which is a molecule that stimulates the immune system against viral infections. This combination is already being tested in Saudi Arabia for Mers patients.

How to participate

The trial must start quickly and the hospitals, the doctors who will participate cannot be burdened by bureaucratic issues or by excessive requests. They have other urgencies.

This is why from the WHO they make it known that Solidarity will be a slim experimentation at least from the compilation point of view. When a doctor thinks he has a Covid patient – 19 eligible, he will simply enter the data of the person on a dedicated WHO website indicating if they exist pre-existing pathological conditions which could change the course of the disease and treatment. Once the patient's informed consent has been sent in electronic format, the WHO program will randomizes , that is, it will randomly assign it to a branch of the trial (i.e. to one of the four treatments) or to the control group (destined to receive standard care). No other documentation is expected: doctors will simply record the day the patient is discharged discharged or the date of death , the length of stay in hospital and if you have requested oxygen and / or ventilation.

This is not a double-blind trial (i.e. an experiment in which both patient and doctor are unaware of which treatment is administered, if it is administered). For this reason, placebo effects may be recorded. But you can't go too far for the subtle right now: scientific rigor must yield something in favor of speed.

Ready to edit

A record experimentation in every sense, therefore. For this reason – they warn the WHO – changes during the work are not excluded. Of the commissions of experts, in fact, they will regularly evaluate the intermediate results of the various branches of the trial, deciding if there are effects that clearly suggest that continue to use a certain treatment or if vice versa it is better to abandon it .

In the meantime, the Inserm in Paris has set up Discovery , a similar trial that will involve 3200 patients in 7 European countries (France, Spain, United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg).

Another goal of the WHO is to find effective solutions also at a prophylactic level : drugs to be administered to those who are at the forefront of the fight against the virus.