Science

How the next NASA rover will collect samples on Mars

nj June 3, 2020
how-the-next-nasa-rover-will-collect-samples-on-mars

The latest tests on the Perseverance robot are in progress. NASA scientists show us how sophisticated it is with this video

The engineers of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena (California) are struggling with the test of the Perseverance sample collection system, the rover That in the next few months – maybe already at the end of July – will set sail towards Mars for the Mars mission 2020.

It is one of the most complex robots ever built and its sampling system is a clear proof of this: it will in fact allow you to collect and memorize every rocky champion of the red planet safely, and sealing it, and leaving open the possibility of recovering everything in a future mission and bringing it back to Earth.

Take a close look at how this will be possible in the video that we present to you, directly from the Jpl of the NASA .

(Credit video: Nasa-Jpl / Caltech)

nj

