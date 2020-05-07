how-the-rapid-saliva-test-for-coronavirus-positivity-works

The University of Insubria and the Asst dei Sette Laghi have developed a prototype kit for the analysis of saliva able to identify in 6 minutes who is infected and who is not: a tool that could mark a turning point in coronavirus containment strategies

From three to six minutes to know if a person is positive to the coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 or not. How? Through a simple, absolutely non-invasive saliva test . The idea is of the university of Insubria that developed it and, in collaboration with the Asst of the Seven Lakes , he tested it on a small number of patients (137) demonstrating the validity of the scientific rationale. Now is the time to test the tool on a larger scale and refine it. If all goes well, within three weeks you will be able to receive certification for use under medical supervision and it will begin to be produced.

How does it work

The idea of ​​looking for the virus in saliva is by Lorenzo Azzi , researcher in the dental area at the University of Insubria (Varese), and Mauro Fasano , professor of biochemistry at the same institute and delegate of the rector for technology transfer.

“To detect coronavirus in people's saliva, we thought of using the technology that is basis of the pregnancy test , a highly selective immunochemical examination “, explains to Wired Mauro Fasano . “In other words we are going to look for the virus with the antibody specific for the spike protein expressed in abundance – each viral particle in it has 200 units – on the surface of the pathogen “.

It takes a few drops of saliva on a strip of paper and in a few minutes – from three to six based on the viscosity of the saliva – the result is obtained. One line: negative sample, virus absent. Two lines: positive sample, the virus is present and in this case the result must be confirmed with an oropharyngeal swab for the search for the viral urn.

“On the strip there are specific antibodies for the spike protein. When we go to test saliva, if the virus is present it will be captured by the antibodies and immobilized “, clarifies Fasano. “At this point another reagent intervenes, another antibody associated with particles of gold which, forming a kind of sandwich, detects the complex that has just formed and makes it evident, colors it “.

The experimentation

To understand if the idea was really good, researchers had to test it. For this reason, they turned to the Asst of the Seven Lakes to involve patients in the trial. In two weeks, from 16 April to May 4, they used the salivary test on a small number of patients, in total 137 samples , verifying the results through oropharyngeal swabs. “We have reached a very high sensitivity for a preliminary phase of experimentation “, comments Fasano. “In other words, we have shown that in the event of an infection, the quantity of virus is sufficient to be visualized with this immunochemical approach. Having a few false negatives was essential to be able to proceed and think about the application in the clinic “.

Now a second trial phase will start, that of the commercial prototype , of which the partner company NatrixLab of Reggio Emilia is already assembling some variants. “We will evaluate the sensitivity (i.e. ability to correctly identify sick subjects, ed.) and the specificity (i.e. the ability to correctly identify healthy subjects, ed) of the method on 200 subjects to begin with, but they will surely become many more “, continues Fasano. “If all goes well in three weeks we should obtain certification for use for diagnostics under medical supervision, and will be able to leave large-scale production at costs as popular as possible “. For stand-alone use, however, the process will be longer and will take a couple of years .

The advantages

Made available to operators in charge of health surveillance at work and in the area (occupational doctors, Asl and Asst, general practitioners, etc.) these tests could be a tool capable of improve the containment capacity of the coronavirus and the management of the epidemic.

“These are very practical tests, which can be carried out on the road, in airports, in Pronto rescue. They give the result in a few minutes and are absolutely not invasive “, he concludes Fasano . “Like oropharyngeal swabs, salivary tests make a timely photograph: they measure infectivity, the viral load of the person at the time of collection of the sample, which serological blood tests do not. For this reason they are useful for to also identify the asymptomatic that unknowingly spread the virus, and can also provide valuable support for the monitoring of patients in discharge because if there are still viral particles in the saliva it means that that patient will still have to remain in quarantine”.