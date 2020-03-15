how-to-avoid-overdoing-food-while-staying-at-home

The coronavirus keeps us closed at home and funny memes are circulating on social media about the effect this will have on our weight. You burn fewer calories and eat more. In short, after April 3, if all goes well, we will all be fat, despite streaming yoga and fitness lessons. Not having to stay one meter from the pantry, it is easy to break the safety distance by sticking to caloric foods.

Together with the sedentary lifestyle and the greater temptations that exist in the home environment, the joy found in having more time to cook delicious dishes that, however, accumulate directly on the waist should not be underestimated.

WHAT TO EAT NOT TO EXCEED WITH CALORIES

“If we no longer move as before, nutrition must also be different”, says professor Michele Carruba , director of the Center for Studies and Research on Obesity at the University of Studies of Milan and President of the Advisory Board of the ObeCity project for the prevention of obesity curated by SG Company. “It is very important, in the face of a diminished movement, to pay attention to calories so as not to increase the energy intake, paying attention to the seasonings, to the processed meats, to the industrial products rich in sugars. Attention also to the portions, for snacks I recommend eating fruit, extracts or centrifuged vegetables excellent “break-hunger” between meals. These are fundamental measures to face sedentary life in the days of inactivity “.

HOW TO FIGHT THE CARB CRAVING

That is the desire to eat carbohydrates. The sugars stimulate the pleasure neurotransmitters, but they also raise the blood sugar levels with glycemic peaks that trigger a rebound effect and the need to take others. To get out of this vicious circle you need to eat well balanced meals with the right protein intake and understand if it is real hunger, nervous or caused by boredom. According to research published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology , in fact, the solution to deceive the sudden desire that takes our brain is to think about future consequences by asking, especially in case of nervous hunger, if it is more important to calm down thanks to food or to take half a kilo.

THE POWER TO STRENGTHEN THE IMMUNE SYSTEM

“I recommend eating seasonal fruit and vegetables and preferring fresh, cooked instead of frozen products, with steam cooking to preserve the properties of the food intact”, says Dr. Caterina Cellai, Dietician and specialist in Nutrition and Nutrition at the Juneco Clinic of aesthetic medicine and surgery in Milan City Life.

VITAMINS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM

Vitamin C. Stimulates the immune system: “A good orange juice in the middle of the morning is ideal; Vitamin C is also contained in pomegranate juice and kiwis, so go ahead with juices and juices “.

Vitamin D . «It is an immune-modulating, it induces the immune system to produce molecules with powerful antibacterial action, in particular it stimulates the function of macrophages and B and T lymphocytes against bacteria. It is found in salmon, sardines, swordfish and tuna “, explains Cellai.

Vitamin A . It is important against oxidative stress, and to support the integrity of the epithelia and mucous membranes. “The precursors of this vitamin are contained in sweet potatoes, green cabbage and carrots”.

“A balanced intake of vitamins associated with mineral salts such as calcium, magnesium and zinc helps to preserve the body's defenses, contributing to the optimization of the immune response. The calcium , contained in eggs, soybeans and legumes, has innumerable functions, including that of mediating cellular response and controlling enzymatic activity. magnesium , contained in soy, nuts and vegetables, is indicated in the fight against stress and fatigue. Lo zinc , contained in oat flakes and red meat, promotes stimulation, maturation and proliferation of T lymphocytes “, says the expert.

THE SPICES

«You can start the day with a herbal tea with ginger and lemon : lemon for vitamin C, and ginger for its repairing action on the gastrointestinal walls to protect the bacterial flora of the gastrointestinal system. Turmeric is an antioxidant spice, with high anti-inflammatory power, useful in counteracting damage to the cell barrier “, adds Cellai. In this regard, the “Golden Milk” is an excellent drink to be taken as a snack or for a good night. The recipe includes soy milk, turmeric paste, pepper and honey (you can also add ginger or cinnamon to taste).

«Another precious ally of the immune system is propolis , very rich in vitamins C, B E and flavonoids with proven antibacterial and antifermentative action. And then the baobab powder, which has a concentrate of vitamin C six times higher than an orange and garlic , rich in allicin, a substance with an antibacterial function “.

READ ALSO

The best supplements for the immune system

READ ALSO

How to eat healthy when you are tired, lazy or low in morale