how-to-become-blonde-without-doing-damage-(even-at-home)

Armocromia, common sense, balance. Revenge of the intelligent blond. Call it what you want but, wherever you want to watch the phenomenon, there is no doubt: those who want to become blonde, even in quarantine, cannot upset their nature. The end result must always convince and not disappoint, and this is a fundamental rule. In doubt you can always do as the influencer Paola Turani who, as a joke (successful!), A few days ago made us believe in a playful way that we had changed the own hair-look going from blackberry to blonde.

For those who are ready for the color change, but want to entrust it to the experience of their trusted hairdresser, they can take advantage of these weeks at home to take care of their hair: «Without a healthy hair at the base you can do little », explains Carmelo Zappa, creative director and owner of Zappa Hair & Beauty, winner of Three Golden Diamonds of Uala «because the leap of color puts the hair under stress “.

THE HAIRSTYLIST CONSULTATION

«You must consider the structure of the hair and its porosity. Based on that you decide how to intervene to become blonde. For example, if the color you are working on is natural and has never undergone chemical treatments and is not stressed, you can act immediately, otherwise the expert avoids further ruining the hair and suggests intermediate steps to achieve the result, or proposes treatments to treat the hair first and make it return to health “.

THE INTERMEDIATE PASSAGE

«It is necessary when the base is dark in order not to act with too high volumes and therefore ruin the hair. Let's assume that a lightening job is done on a dark natural base, we work on the hair lightening by 2 tones at a time . It will therefore be necessary to carry out a bleaching job, a wash and then a second bleaching job. In this way the work is gradual and the hair is not excessively stressed “.

BLONDE AND INCARNATE

“It all depends on the height of blond you want to reach. If the client has cold and light skin we will recommend a very light blond, on the contrary an olive skin will be perfect with a warmer blond. The blonde is good for everyone, has infinite customizations and facets, but in fact, the shade must be chosen according to the complexion of the client . More examples? From light brown you can get to a cold light blond, while from a dark brown you can get to a caramel blond “.

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO BECOME BLONDE?

«Also in this case it depends if the hair is colored or not, if the interventions that have been done previously have been done correctly, or not. If the hair is treated you can use the color eliminator, which precisely neutralizes the color of the previous shades, so that the discoloration acts on the natural color. The time depends on the shade of blond that you want to reach and on the base from which you start. Not for everyone it is an immediate procedure: for those with black hair and he wants to reach a light blond it takes about 4 or 5 steps or as many months. Obviously these times are subjective and put the nature and care of the hair first. “

WHAT COSTS DO YOU BECOME A BLONDE

«It is impossible to establish a cost because, in fact, everything depends on one's base, on the condition of the hair, on the shade to which one aspires. A frequent mistake is to choose services based on cost, with the result that then you will have to spend even more to remedy the damage done. “

