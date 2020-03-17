how-to-best-make-online-meetings

Many did it even before, but now, forced by the Coronavirus emergency, remote meetings have already become a new one habit. We feel and see each other and, for that time, we almost forget that we are all alone, each one at home. It seems to be there, in a single room, around the usual table. It is clear that a minimum must be organized, even if now, unlike once when some kind of technology was required, basic videoconferencing tools are enough and some basic rules to avoid chaos: closing other tabs or other applications that you don't need during the call can, for example, significantly help to have better connection performance , even more if you move on home computers maybe not the latest generation.

Then there are some devices that facilitate the audio (turn off the microphone if you are not speaking otherwise all the background hums of each one will cover the words of who is giving the speech) and the view (not sit in front of a bright window with the camera facing you, ideally all light sources are better if they are positioned behind the camera).

Made these small premises, let's see what tools can be organized without having to buy anything.

Google Hangouts Meet is the video conferencing app for those with a Google account, it works on both PC and mobile phone. The easiest way to use it is through Google Calendar: when you create a calendar event, just choose “add conference” and the event will include a link to a Google Hangout, which will then be sent to all meeting guests. This activates a group video call, without having to download and install any other additional applications. Google Meet allows you to make video calls to up to 250 users connected at the same time. A necessary prerequisite to use this system is to have subscribed to a subscription to G Suite (from 5.2 euros per month), the Google platform for professionals.

Those who do not have G Suite often rely on Zoom, a web platform for meetings, webinars and remote collaboration, which, in order to work, however, requires downloading the program on their computer first. The Zoom base plan is totally free and, for activities such as video conferences, it can be more than enough: you can create video conferences up to 100 participants, with a maximum duration of 40 minutes. Video calls 1 to 1, on the other hand, have no time limitation. With the Basic floor , those who create a “room” for the video call will be able to set audio and videos in HD quality and the ability to share the screen of the device used for the conference. To these are added the collaborative tools, ranging from internal chat to video conference to the possibility of creating an interactive whiteboard to record data and other information. But those who have other needs can opt for the paid versions: from Zoom Pro (13, 99 euros per month) which for example makes the limit of 40 minutes of duration for group conferences, Zoom Business , which increases the limit of video conference participants from 100 to 300, (the cost is 18, 99 euros per month) and Zoom Enterprise , which can add others 200 participants and unlimited space for cloud recordings (the cost is 18 , 99 euros per month).

In addition to these, there are also many other systems, from Adobe Connect to Gotomeeting and what is discovered, doing these meetings remotely, is that they can even be more functional than those in front of face and undoubtedly saves a lot of time and money, but – let's face it – how nice it is to look each other in the eyes and shake hands …

