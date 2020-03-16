how-to-boost-your-immune-system-with-diet-and-the-best-supplements

Our immune system is what protects us or makes us vulnerable to disease. When it works well, we don't even notice, but if you weaken or encounter an aggressive germ, there is a risk of getting sick. Most germs only make us sick the first time we meet them, as our body keeps track of them and is able to fight them afterwards. But how exactly does the “struggle” that our immune system does?

From birth, our body is bombarded with pathogens such as viruses and bacteria, whose sole purpose is to find a favorable environment in which to live and reproduce.

Not all microorganisms are harmful, just think of the intestinal microbiota that performs important functions (immune, digestive, etc.) inside our body. Unfortunately, when the pathogen finds fertile ground, the symptoms of the disease for which the microorganism is responsible begin to appear in our body. To combat the pathogen, our immune system uses the weapons it has available or lymphatic organs , cells (e.g. lymphocytes), chemical mediators and physical barriers (for example skin, hair, mucous membranes). The latter require structural and functional integrity and a fundamental role in maintaining optimal functionality is played by different micronutrients such as vitamin A , vitamin C , vitamin D , lo zinc , iron and selenium .

HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT FOOD AND SUPPLEMENTS

Adopting a healthy, complete and varied diet is certainly a priority gesture to safeguard the state of well-being. However, there are some key nutrients that are worth adding to your diet if your immune defenses need additional support. Here are the ones, in particular, you should hire.

C VITAMIN

Vitamin C or ascorbic acid is an essential nutrient that is not normally produced by the human body. It is fundamental in strengthening the immune defenses since it supports the barrier function of our skin against pathogens. For these reasons, a deficiency of vitamin C can cause greater susceptibility to infections.

Recommended foods for the presence of Vitamin C : peppers, citrus fruits , strawberries, kiwi, pineapple, spinach, apple, grapes, cabbage, cauliflower.

Recommended supplement VITAMIN C 1000 of Pure Encapsulations®

SELENIUM

Selenium is a mineral present in small quantities in the body, although it is essential for multiple functions. It is an antioxidant that contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress. Selenium plays an important role in the functioning of the thyroid gland, as it is an essential component of the enzyme production process of thyroid hormones. In fact, a correct dosage of selenium in the body is a fundamental prerequisite for normal thyroid function. Furthermore, it contributes to the normal activity of the immune system, improving the production of antibodies; specifically it helps the production of white blood cells, necessary to eradicate the main infections of our organism.

Recommended foods for the presence of Selenium : whole grains, walnuts Brazilian, mustard seeds.

Recommended supplement SELENIUM from Pure Encapsulations®

ZINC

Zinc is a mineral contained in all cells and is a cofactor in various enzymatic processes in our body: it is involved in the synthesis of the “heme” group, in the metabolism of fatty acids and carbohydrates, in the synthesis of proteins and in regulation and transcription of DNA. In particular, zinc strengthens the immune defenses because it stabilizes the cell membrane, interacts with platelets. It is also closely involved in the immune system as it stimulates the synthesis of antioxidant substances which together with glutathione are involved in detoxifying processes.

Recommended foods for the presence of Zinc : liver, beef, lamb, pork, prawns, oysters, mussels, chickpeas, lentils, beans, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, cashews, walnuts, dark chocolate.

Recommended supplement ZINC of Pure Encapsulations®



GLUTADION, RESVERATROL and GLUCOSINOLATES

As a whole, the combination of these three components leads to detoxify our organism in the liver , going to eliminate the toxins present and having a purifying and draining effect, a fundamental process if you want to keep your body healthy.

Glutadione is a tripeptide consisting of glutamic acid, cysteine ​​and glycine whose cysteine ​​residue provides a very reactive free sulphhydryl group (SH) , especially in enhancing cell defense mechanisms against radicals free. It exists in both reduced (GSH) and oxidized (GS-SG) forms and has various biological functions: it is active in the prevention of oxidation processes, acts as a coenzyme in some enzymatic reactions, participates in mechanisms detoxification in the liver, participates in the maintenance of hemoglobin in reduced form in red blood cells, acts as a scravenger of oxygen free radicals in the prevention of oxidative stress.

resveratrol is a natural nutrient whose studies have shown a positive effect in counteracting oxidative stress . Furthermore, it is a phenol which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties . Antioxidants are invaluable for our health because they fight free radicals , harmful as they accelerate cellular aging processes and depress the immune system.

The glucosinolates are bioactive constituents precursors of the enzymatic activators that favor the elimination of toxins in the liver. Particularly rich are the cruciferous vegetables , such as broccoli , recognized for their ability to support detoxification thereby maintaining healthy cells and tissues.

Recommended foods because they stimulate the production of Glutadione Red fruits and vegetables, eggs, cabbage, milk, raw fish, garlic, onion, leek

Recommended foods for the presence of Resveratrol Red grapes, blueberries, wine, peanuts, cocoa

Recommended foods for the presence of glucosinolates: broccoli, cruciferous vegetables.



Recommended supplement DETOX Nrf2 of Pure Encapsulations®, a product formulated by the combination of broccoli sprouts, trans-resveratrol and glutathione.