how-to-brush-your-teeth-sustainably

When it comes to changing your habits, it's never easy. And above all, it is not immediate to understand how much our most banal daily actions are to be questioned. For example, when I started looking more closely at the products that I had always been using, I was mortified.

Suddenly I realized that even such a natural gesture as brushing my teeth was synonymous with waste production , using products that didn't do me good physically and that also did worse for the environment and animals. But how? And I thought I had always been careful! From that moment, as for many other things, I started to do my research also to brush my teeth!

From the toothbrush to the toothpaste up to the products we need for proper oral hygiene, I have prepared a selection of cruelty-free, vegan, mainly natural and organic products, with biodegradable or recyclable packaging .

BRUSH

The classic one, that is the one that I personally have used for at least twenty years, is produced with non-recyclable plastic and nylon bristles. Consequently, we know that a toothbrush can also take 1000 years to decompose. Absurd, isn't it? I know.

A valid alternative is the bamboo toothbrush . All bamboo toothbrushes are recyclable at 100%. Bamboo itself is an extraordinary ecological material: it grows quickly, does not need fertilizers, regenerates itself from its roots and absorbs carbon dioxide.

I also have a suggestion for you to recycle your old toothbrush: use it to comb your baby hair. I have been doing it for a few years now and it works great with me ! I spray a little lacquer on the toothbrush and comb the shorter hair on the forehead and sides, near the ears, when I tie my hair. Sometimes, I also used it to comb the eyebrows and the result is remarkable!

TOOTHPASTE AND MOUTHWASH

The products we use for dental hygiene come into contact with the mouth every day, making us directly absorb any harmful substances they contain. Many of these are made with saccharin, abrasives, anticaries, preservatives and humectants. These substances, although sometimes necessary, in some cases are superfluous and in others they can simply be potentially harmful. Furthermore, they are almost always contained in plastic packs.

You can find several toothpaste products based on mainly natural and organic ingredients . It depends a lot on the product, but in most cases calendula, aloe vera and arnica are often used for their healing properties; silica, salt and baking soda for cleaning; charcoal for bleaching and peppermint for taste. The products are often completely free of fluorides, additives, peroxides, parabens, surfactants, aggressive abrasives and petrolatum.

There are solid versions of both the toothpaste and the mouthwash. They are perfect for saving space and for traveling. The solid versions allow you to eliminate the superfluous from different points of view: both that of the composition of the product which, being free of water, does not even need chemical preservatives, and that of the packaging, since solid products do not need a plastic casing.

OTHER PRODUCTS FOR ORAL HYGIENE

Like the toothbrush, the dental floss is also generally composed of synthetic fiber , often not biodegradable. The most common ecological alternatives are those in silk and those in bamboo. The silk one is chosen for its resistance and is generally covered with beeswax, making it an excellent eco-friendly option. The other valid alternative is that derived from bamboo fiber, a solution that is also animal-free, for those who prefer vegan products.

Most of the products you find in the gallery have fully recyclable packaging. In most cases, plastic is replaced by glass, aluminum or recyclable cardboard. Most of the products I mentioned can be found online, while some are also available in physical stores.

Changing the products you have used for a lifetime can be really difficult, but fortunately there are valid alternatives!

At next episode of The Optimistic Apple!