how-to-clean-make-up-brushes-and-make-room-in-the-beauty-case

When did you last check the expiration of your tricks? And washed brushes and sponges?

If you can't remember it, it's time to run for cover and take advantage of the home time available in this period to clean and arrange the make-up products you own.

THROW WHAT IS NOT NEEDED OR IS UNUSABLE

Taking everything you have and placing it on a table or on the surface of the bathroom cabinet is the first step in starting to understand how many products are present in the house and how many are actually used.

And consequently get rid of the superfluous. To say this, among others, is also the organization's guru, Marie Kondo, who has applied the method of the magic power of tidying up also to the beauty case, starting right from this step.

Once you have everything under your eyes it is very likely that you will find that fluorescent lipstick dating back to who knows how many geological ages ago, or the cream eyeshadow disappeared for years, which was believed lost. Well, even if the immediate temptation is to put them back on the top of the list of favorites and use them on the first useful occasion, the advice number one is instead the opposite: don't do it.

«Many do not think about it but cosmetics also have a deadline and it is very important

respect it because if their components are unsuitable or deteriorated by time, they risk creating

damage to the skin “, explains Silvia Dell’Orto, Chanel chief make up artist in Italy.

The general rule is to check the number of months written inside the symbol of the open jar, present on the back of all products, or the Pao , which indicates the maximum period of use expected after opening.

«Specifically, as regards fluids and therefore foundations, cream blushes, concealers or illuminating liquids and non-powdered eye shadows, the deadline is six months. After that period, the elements of the formula tend to divide, resulting in the loss of quality, efficacy and safety “.

The powders, however, can safely reach the year of life or even a few more months, as well as lipsticks, which thanks to their formulation are almost always much more resistant to the passage of time.

CLEANING OF SPONGES AND BRUSHES

Since we pass them on the face and put them carelessly, and then use them again the next day and the next day, sponges and brushes are undoubtedly among the largest receptacles of dirt that our beauty case can conceive.

Once placed on the face, in fact, in addition to depositing the product, they incorporate dead cells and any residual impurities or smog, to which are added the dust of the air and the dust inevitably present in the home. For this, it is essential to wash them often to avoid transferring bacteria and harmful agents to our skin.

«If you use silicone sponges, cleaning must be daily. – explains Silvia Dell’Orto – Fortunately this is not a difficult exercise since you just have to rub them under water with a little neutral soap. To avoid, however, the detergent because as much as you think you can rinse and squeeze the sponge well, some slag can always remain and it is advisable not to end up in contact with the skin surface of the face “.

The issue regarding the sanitization of brushes with bristles, of any size and use, to be carried out once a week is more delicate. «In this case, there are two steps: immerse them in a glass of alcohol for a few minutes and then proceed with washing with water and neutral soap. To let them dry more quickly, then I recommend dabbing them gently with paper towels and placing them with the bristles upwards, not resting on any surface “.

To prevent them from getting dirty between one use and the other, it is always better to store them separately, in one

bag closed.

EYE IN MASCARA, GLOSS AND POINTS OF THE PENCILS

If the last time you passed your mascara, eyeliner or eye pencil you had conjunctivitis or simply a cold, the next time you rub the bottle brush on a tissue, so as to avoid passing the microbes again. Same thing with regards to glosses, lipsticks or lip balms, which otherwise risk becoming a vehicle for self-transmission of herpes or other similar small nuisances.

