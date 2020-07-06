How To Cure Hiatal Hernia Naturally With Ayurveda

What is a Hiatal Hernia?

First, a hiatal hernia happens when there is some kind of weakness in a stomach opening such as an esophagus – and this weakness bulges out, usually triggered by some type of strain. Someone may see or feel a bulge or their belly may stick out right below the sternum. They may push the bulge in only to have it pop out later. They may not feel pain or see any bulge.

Surgeries to correct hernias are a burgeoning industry because more and more Westerners are being struck with them due to lifestyle factors.

In fact, there are over 1 million hernia surgical procedures performed each year. Although 800,000 of these are for inguinal hernias (groin), that means at least 200,000 of those surgeries are devoted to other types of hernias like Hiatal. (Source: FDA) Up to 10 percent of the population may experience a hernia in their lifetime, and the procedures and drugs for hernias are a total boon to Big Pharma.

A hernia is when an organ or tissue is stretched or bulged due to a weakened part of that tissue. Hiatal hernias are in the esophageal/stomach area and aren’t the most common type but they can be serious and often warrant medical intervention through invasive diagnostics and surgeries. Most people do not think they have many options outside of surgery or drugs when they are diagnosed with a hiatal hernia.

Believe it or not, there are actually things that can be done to bring about a hiatal hernia cure!

What causes a hiatal hernia?

GERD

Stomach acid

Heavy lifting

Obesity

Pregnancy

Injury/Strain

Constipation/diarrhea/straining

Chronic cough/sneezing

Surgery/incomplete healing

Strenuous activity

Aging

Malnutrition

Smoking

Premature birth or family history

Previous hernia

The tissue is weakened and then some type of strain occurs such as pushing during constipation – part of the stomach wall can become pushed out.

If a hernia is painful, swollen, or cannot be pushed back in, it is time to go to the ER because strangulation, bowel obstruction, and gangrenous tissue can occur. Otherwise, a general doctor can diagnose and prescribe.

Conventional treatments for hiatal hernia

An endoscopy and/or barium X-ray may be ordered to check for a hernia or acid reflux.

Conventional corrective treatments:

Surgery (laparoscopy)

Proton Pump Inhibitors (to heal the esophagus from acid reflux)

Truss or surgical belt to hold the hernia in (not a cure)

Wait and Watch (newly proposed to prevent unnecessary surgeries)

Natural Ways to Prevent and Cure Hiatal Hernia:

First, we need to ask – what is weakening the stomach wall or tissue? Is it a high-stress lifestyle that surges lots of adrenaline to weaken connective tissue? Is it a terrible diet that causes chronic constipation and mineral/vitamin loss to the organs? Is it smoking (drains vitamin C reserves needed to build collagen)? Is it a high acid diet that eats away the stomach lining? Or is the lack of a nutrient such as an arginine, vitamin C, l-lysine, biotin, MSM (sulfur), or other amino acids (the building blocks of protein)?

Why don’t you try this:

Do what you can to lose weight if obesity is a contributing factor – exercise but do not strain or lift!

Make 2/3 or your meals lots of fresh vegetables/fruits – they work together to form connective tissue and lose weight (kale stems contain silica, for instance)

Stay well-hydrated – use lemon in water

Don’t do any extreme dieting or yo-yo dieting! This is extremely stressful for the body and can cause adrenal surges (and cortisol/belly fat). Have a well-rounded diet that contains most food groups including protein. But don’t skip the fruit.

Consider giving up wheat, dairy, and canola oil – they are inflammatory and cause heartburn and acid reflux.

Also avoid – canned tomatoes, chocolate, coffee, spicy food, and citrus juice.

Suspend drinking and quit smoking

Do whatever it takes to have regular soft bowel movements

drink water, take supplements like magnesium or cape aloe, and eat lots of vegetables and fruit – especially the fruit!

Take care of your liver – your hair, skin, and nails will thank you!

Make sure you are getting enough MSM, arginine, vitamin C, iron from food, magnesium, vitamin D, B-vitamins, and more!

Finding the root cause of hiatal hernia and targeting that cause is the way to reverse hiatal hernia naturally! Stop the acid, stop the straining, and rebuild that tissue!

