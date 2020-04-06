how-to-cut-men's-hair-at-home

These days, on social media, it's all a swarm of photos of loving girlfriends / wives in the role of private hairdresser , to remedy the prolonged closing of the salons and give a hair cut worthy of the name to your man. See the case of Giorgia Palmas , who ventured with the cut hair of the future husband Filippo Magnini collecting a rain of likes, while this weekend it was the turn of Chiara Ferragni to hold the scissors to give a fix to the rebel crown of his beloved Fedez . But how can all those men who are spending the quarantine alone in home (and that maybe they should be presentable for the business video calls on Zoom and Skype)?

EXPERT

We asked Stefano Terzuolo, founder of GUM Salon , to explain us in practice what to do to adjust a male cut without making disasters. Step by step guide, with a tip valid for everyone: « go carefully and focus heavily on styling “.

1. SUPER SHORT MAN CUT

«What you need is a machine with spacers of various sizes. For a not too aggressive shaved look, I recommend proceeding with the shampoo, then dab hair with a towel, without rubbing too much. Comb all your hair forward, causing it to fall out naturally. Start from the sides by placing a 6 mm spacer, proceeding from the bottom towards the 'tall. Keeping the machine parallel to the head, get to shave up to the highest part of the head. Same goes for the back, with the help of a mirror. As for the upper part, start from the front using a spacer of 12 mm. Please note: the direction of the machine is always opposite to the direction of the hair » .

2. MEDIUM-SHORT MAN CUT

«In this case the advice is to work more on styling . You can clean only the contours using the machine (without spacer) and by removing the hair above the ears , following the area of ​​the ear loop. It is very important that the hair is always well hydrated. For a neat and trendy look, proceed as follows: after nourishing shampoo, pat the hair with a towel and dry by doing the line to the side and bringing the hair back . In this way, even if the hair grows, the effect is successful. To remedy the volumes on the top of the head, yes to the use of a natural wax on dry hair, applying it from the sides, and then finishing on the upper part. The work of the hair dryer is very important : use hot air and pass your hands in my hair like a comb. In this way you will avoid the risk of “crazy hair” “.

3. MEDIUM-LONG MAN CUT

«Indispensable for you the use of a detangling conditioner , to be left in pose about 15 minutes to prevent extreme and disordered volumes from being created. Dry your hair from top to bottom (never the other way around), with jet of hot air set to maximum of power. Finish the styling with a small amount of natural oil and forget the cut , giving at most one light snack with scissors, but only and only at the ends “.

P.S. DON'T FORGET THE BEARD!

If you are bearded and have had to go out for shopping or for work needs, remember to clean your beard thoroughly once home (an operation necessary in the time of the Coronavirus). Know that there are soaps dedicated exclusively to cleansing the beard. And if the more frequent washings than usual have subjected it to stress, yes to the use of a specific conditioner , which in addition to nourishing the hair also keeps the underlying skin hydrated (which, compared to a shaved face, breathes much less) “.

In the gallery : beauty products for men's hair at the top, also and above all in the quarantine phase.

