how-to-dress-at-home,-in-times-of-coronavirus

The topic is worrying, we understand it well. And to be taken – therefore – with due seriousness . The important restrictions of the most recent Law Decree issued by the government to deal, throughout Italy, with the health emergency caused by the spread of Covid – 19 , have begun to condition – and will continue to do so for the next few weeks – the daily lives of all Italians. In a nutshell, forced to a forced isolation in their homes , under the motto of the hashtag # iorestoacasa .

A condition that, if to some it may seem a difficult (almost impossible) constraint to endure, to others – more ingenious and pragmatic – has instead triggered in the soul appreciable good intentions . Express your culinary talent by experimenting with new dishes. Retrieve indispensable filmographies for any good cinephile. Re-read the great classics of literature.

In short, in this delicate and – useless to hide it – in many ways tragic moment, we believe it is also important to keep the flame of optimism optimistic . Taking advantage of what is happening to us, the most positive aspects. And it is not to underestimate the problem to think, also, of apparently more superficial and less fundamental aspects.

Whether it is bricolage or decluttering , pastry shop or binge watching the activity chosen for spend in a less unbearable way the days we will have to spend within the home, one is the glamorous advice we feel we want to give : let's not let go, let's not go down. Let's not neglect . We do not let our self-care guard down.

Taking for granted – let us dream – a nice morning tidy up (shower and rough hair, at least ), our handbook to deal with style (or something like that) self-isolation could be the following:

– No to pajamas 24 / 24 : we know, the temptation to move from the bed to the sofa to the dining table, and then again to the sofa and the bed without even changing is high. But giving in to it would be the beginning of the end. We do not lend our sides to the brutalization, and we take off our pajamas as soon as we get up, first. Once past this rock, the day will proceed downhill.

– Suit? Nì : comfort above all, and it doesn't rain on this. But the boundary between convenience and slovenliness is very blurred: just a jump to get over it. (Don't) do it for us, or for those who live with us. Because there are overalls and overalls: those that are shapeless, shabby, worn out are banned. Those coutures are welcome. And we also evaluate the possibility of wearing only the lower part: above we can prefer – as I know – a nice sweater, also in cashmere (if not too radical chic).

View this post on Instagram I will stay at home with my family, with great apprehension for my son who is in London studying, but who at this moment seems to be safer. But it's really the wisest thing we can do now. I will take advantage of it to read, work with the computer, watch movies, study with my daughter, maybe play burraco, I will definitely put my drawers in place, cook my pasta with zucchini and tell fairy tales in the evening. But I'm lucky because I have the chance to do it. I think of those who are ill at the moment, those who live alone and feel abandoned by the world, the elderly who risk most of all, people who are losing their jobs and who do not know how to go on. I think of all the doctors and nurses who are awake day and night to help the infected. You are in my thoughts and I am looking forward to hugging again, because this is what I would like to do now with you❤️ #iorestoacasa # tuttoandràbene A post shared by Alessia Marcuzzi (@alessiamarcuzzi) on Mar 8, 2020 at 4: 05 pm PDT

– The drama, the slippers : nothing, absolutely nothing can be more demeaning and sad than a pair of worn and shabby slippers. Rather, there is no comparison: better a nice pair of socks maybe hand-knitted. Or, again, comfortable sneakers, but brand new and intended for home use only.

– What a good scent of lavender : not because we are closed in the house, that something authorizes us not to change. Let's do it, indeed, more than usual. Do you want to put the pleasure of always having that good smell of clean linen?

– Meeting in chat : many of us, despite the restrictions, work in smart mode , and have daily appointments with colleagues for meetings and meetings via webcam. Here, out of respect for us (first of all) and for others, let us introduce ourselves to the appointments “as it should be”: a neat sweater, a fresh shirt, a fun sweatshirt. From the waist up? Not only that: maybe we also prefer jeans instead of sweatpants at least for the video chat time. I also add a drop of perfume, but these are all my problems.

– Elegant for the bee : necessity sharpens ingenuity, and this is how the trend of aperitifs in chat with friends exploded. Each one organized with his glass of wine and his snacks, chatting on the cam, far but close. Let's dress (almost) as if we should go out, show off the new jacket or take out the dress that we haven't had the opportunity to wear yet. It will be a small, innocent self-deception. But that will help us keep our mood higher. Along with the wine, of course.