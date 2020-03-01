how-to-eat-in-alessandro-borghese's-restaurant

The opposite usually happens: established chefs with starred restaurants end up on TV and become public figures. Alessandro Borghese instead did everything upside down and after years of career in the showbiz, he its premises opened. They are different stories, but they have one thing in common, the diffidence of the experts and the difficulty of making the public happy.

«I owed it to my supporters» the chef declared at the inauguration and the fans did not deny themselves, filling the restaurant The Luxury of Simplicity in the City Life district of Milan. Borghese took responsibility for starting a new audience in a kitchen other than that of the trattoria or the classic dishes – defying the skepticism of «who knows if he can really cook» . The answer is that Borghese cooks, or rather as every chef invents dishes and keeps up, whenever he can and is not on TV (on average more than many chefs always walking around for events).

Borghese is a cook , he likes to cook and he did it for years before ending up on television. He admits that it is actually going around Italy that finds suppliers and inspirations and that therefore entering other restaurants and meeting other chefs is a stimulus for creativity. Go around the tables like a worn out host , greet guests, recognize more customers assiduous, serving dishes and saying no to any request. It is an histrion but above all it is the same Borghese that you see on TV, beautiful and with a beautiful powerful voice from the Roman inflection – that when he is in the kitchen calling the orders he hears himself in the room every time the doors are opened.

NO INDIGESTIVE AVANT-GARDE

In the dining room dishes such as Wafer of prawn cocktail deliberately eighties (beaten with purple prawns between three layers of carasau bread and cocktail sauce), The Game of the Goose (smoked goose mousse, foie gras, cauliflower stewed in wine, pear chutney, toasted hazelnut) and first courses or less creative as the classic Cacio e pepe or the Lasagna with rabbit ragout and carrots, Coscia pears acidulated with thyme . Italian cuisine with Roman influences, creativity but no avant-garde that could be indigestible. Acidity, bitterness, texture and the maniacal palate, perpetually bored, of the critics broken at each experience does not go hand in hand with the expectations of those who have never entered a gourmet restaurant, do not understand the liturgy and end up being intimidated by it, or worse, definitely disappointed. The Luxury of Simplicity is a place from which couples of boyfriends, families and friends in instead, a vein of celebrations comes out smiling.

EAT IT COLD!

The merit is of the food but above all of the service who goes out of his way to make everyone feel at ease , to make a smile, ease anxiety, explain an ingredient, to interpret the great haute cuisine theater in an inclusive and non-elitist and repulsive way. The managers come for lunch but in the evening it is a place where you come to celebrate and want to make you live “the great occasion”.

The waiters indulge you and always give you reason, with a smile, without correcting yourself and without pointing out, even if you ask for a little aromatic Sauvignon … Each dish is told in every detail in a meticulous but not savory way and if you take too long to take pictures of the iconic Cacio e pepe, the waiter advises you with the smile “Eat it cold!”. Even the environment is “ democratic luxury ” Italian, warm but not old , cared for without being too elegant, modern without being minimal, with golden touches but not peasant.

The price? From starry, but in the covered is included the welcome and the ritual selfie with the chef. And then you vote – just like in Four Restaurants: Location, Service, Menu and Account. In the gallery, our view from viewers.