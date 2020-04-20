how-to-get-colleagues-to-read-your-email

On the New York Times a long article by Aaron Orendorff , vice president of marketing for Common Thread Collective, who for over a decade has taught college students how to communicate in professional settings. “Every lesson,” he says, “starts with the same sentence, an absolute thesis: nobody will die from the desire to read everything you send him for work”. Nothing personal, is that we are really inundated with emails and now we read diagonally and not always willingly.

That said, being read is important and not receiving an answer is – let's face it – disheartening.

So we steal from him, who studied it, some valuable advice.

Do not write too often

The first rule recommended by Aaron Orendorff is to write rarely, only when it is necessary, when you really have something to say. He is the one to quote Robert Cialdini, emeritus professor of Psychology at Arizona State University and author of Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion which explains the so-called scarcity principle: people want more of what they can have less. The rare, scarce things that are reduced in availability become more attractive as a consequence of the perceived value ». Trivial, but always effective aihnoi.

Use a few words

Then there is brevity, another important thing: “brevity”, wrote Shakespeare, “is the soul of genius”. But Aaron Orendorff also remembers Mark Twain: «I didn't have time to write a short letter. So I wrote a long one. ” The “less is more” also applies to emails. Better to be coincided: nobody has time to waste.

Take advantage of the email subject

The subject line is fundamental: it is an important guide and making people understand the topic and the urgency can awaken attention.

Listen more, speak less

Isolating questions without getting lost in verbose explanations increases the chances of being answered. Maybe if the question implies an involvement of the reader, it may be that the recipient feels called to answer.

Reverse the order: put what you need on top

Usually, before asking for something, they taught us that it takes a “hello how are you”, “I hope your family is well”, etcetera etcetera, before getting to the point, in short, we tend to make great preambles. Well: instead try to go straight to the point, bring the request up, instead of leaving it at the bottom, it will make the difference.

