how-to-grow-hair-faster

«Get your hair out regularly every three months». How many times have we heard it from our hairstylist. The classic popping that removes split ends is the surefire remedy for hair growth faster, eliminate brittle lengths, and keep them healthy over time.

The appointment with the hairdresser, however, also requires homework, especially during times of stress in which the hair tends to weaken, break and fall, compromising its growth.

The strategy to make them grow faster is in & out , i.e. it starts from the inside with the right power supply and ends with the application of the products.

THE CAUSES OF HAIR THAT BREAK IT

Stress or periods of difficulty, disordered eating habits, pollution or external stresses such as the frequent use of hair dryers and plates are all factors that contribute to weaken the hair bulb and damage the hair fiber causing it to break or fall temporarily. The hair becomes thinner and thinner and becomes brittle especially on the lengths.

THE DIET TO GROW HAIR FASTER

The latest nutrition studies agree that health and longevity are all in the hands of our gut microbiome. That's why even for strong and healthy hair, the way we feed ourselves matters a lot. Megan Rossi, nutritionist who has collaborated with a panel of experts in the development of the new Genesis fall arrest range from Kérastase, recommends hiring 30 plant-based foods per week including fruit, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds.

THE INTEGRATORS

The lack of essential vitamins and micronutrients can be the cause of the slowing down of hair growth. As explained by the Phyto Laboratories, the ingredients that hair and nails need to reveal their beauty are vitamins B2 and B5 which stimulate the production of energy by the cell; vitamin B6 indispensable synthesis of proteins and, in particular, of cysteine, an amino acid constitutive of keratin; the biotin involved in the metabolism of amino acids, vitamins C and E powerful antioxidants, help to preserve the bulb and contribute to the anchoring of the hair, and zinc, a trace element that helps cells to divide properly by contributing to the growth of nails and hair.

THE IMPORTANCE OF THE CARE OF HAIR LEATHER

The scalp of the scalp serves to remove impure particles and create the optimal environment to promote hair growth. Continuous exposure to smog and pollutants damages their skin barrier weakening and irritating it. Alfaparf Milano, for example, has created a range with flax seeds, for the care of irritated, damaged or excessively sensitive scalp. At the base of the Microbiotic System technology, there is a mix of probiotics and prebiotics to keep the bacterial flora of the skin in balance. The goal is to create an external shield that prevents dust and heavy metals from entering the hair. Regular scalp massage helps stimulate microcirculation.

The empirical signs that you are losing your hair

Curly hair: anti-dryness guide, 4 foolproof steps