how-to-make-a-natural-scrub-with-waste-products:-5-recipes-to-try

Have you ever wondered what to do with leftovers or food waste ? There are several creative solutions for reusing waste. Today we will discover a rather original one: make a natural scrub with waste products .

All scrubs are made with natural ingredients, easily available, in common use and of vegetable origin . To make both natural and organic products, I recommend using ingredients from organic farming.

1. BODY SCRUB WITH APRICOT STONES

Ingredients for an application

• 2 dented apricots

• Apricot pits

• 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

Preparation and application

Blend the apricots that you would have by now discarded, setting aside their kernels. Crush the stones with a hammer, trying to reduce them into very fine pieces. Add the blended apricots to the chopped kernels and mix. Add a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil and continue stirring. Apply the scrub on slightly damp skin, massaging the mixture very gently all over the body. Rinse thoroughly. Apricot has soothing and antioxidant properties. Gives skin softness and elasticity.

N.B. Watch out! If the core pieces are not very fine, they can abrade the skin. Also for this, it is not advisable to apply this scrub on the face or in the most delicate areas. However, just be very gentle in applying the scrub.

2. FACE AND BODY SCRUB WITH COFFEE GROUNDS

Ingredients for an application

• 1 cup of coffee grounds

• 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Preparation and application

Add the coffee grounds with two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil . Apply the scrub all over the body and massage vigorously with circular movements with slightly damp skin. Rinse thoroughly. Coffee grounds are perfect for toning the skin. They are also excellent against cellulite. Caffeine helps the circulation and disposal of fat deposits.

N.B. Watch out for applying the scrub if you do it inside the shower. Coffee could clog drains and oil could make the top slippery. You can use a filter inside the shower to catch the grains and pay more attention than usual not to slip.

3. BODY SCRUB WITH LEMON PULP AND PEEL

Ingredients for an application

• The pulp of a lemon

• The peel of a lemon

Preparation and application

What to do with a freshly squeezed lemon? A scrub with its pulp and peel! Finely chop the peel of a lemon, using a mixer. Add the pulp of the lemon to the peel and mix. Apply the scrub all over the body, massaging with circular movements on the slightly damp skin. Lemon tightens the skin, helps the disappearance of imperfections and uniforms the complexion.

4. TEA FACE SCRUB

Ingredients for an application

• 1 tea bag

• The juice of half a lemon

Preparation and application

Mix the waste of a tea bag with the juice of half a lemon. Gently apply the mixture on the slightly damp face. Rinse thoroughly.

N.B. These recipes come from my research and my experience, they are not to be considered foolproof remedies but natural solutions for generic skin conditions. For any epidermal problem and specific situations, I recommend you consult a specialist in the sector.

