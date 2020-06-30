how-to-make-glasses-friends-in-covid-times

It will have happened to everyone, these days, to start talking or just breathing with a mask on his face and wearing glasses and in a moment the lenses are all misted up. Let's face it, the combination of mask and glasses is not among the most practical and easy to operate.

An increasingly common and widespread phenomenon, which has also emerged thanks to the numerous personalized consultations and vision tests carried out in recent times, which have led Fielmann to offer, among its many services, also anti-contact lenses fogging . Their peculiarity is given by molecules with fogging-repellent properties, integrated in the surface layer of the lens, which prevent water from condensing into small droplets. A practical and effective solution , available on both prescription and colored single vision lenses, to be able to live with all the safety measures required at the time of Covid. But not only. Another useful remedy is given by the anti-fog spray . Just spread a light layer with a thin cloth on the clean lenses and leave it to act for a few minutes. This prevents the water in the exhaled air from settling on the lenses and avoiding those annoying halos.

But the answers to the need for vision do not come only for those who are forced to wear a mask all day because maybe they find themselves working in an environment in contact with the public. Even working in front of the PC, for many hours, especially in this period of smart working, where taking your eyes off the screen has become impossible, requires your precautions and comfort. Fielmann's proposals include glasses with lenses specially designed for the computer, that eliminate the annoying reflections of the light coming from the monitor and facilitate the life of the pc.

Now you just have to choose your favorite frame, perhaps in design and in line with the latest trends, and treat yourself to the most comfortable eyewear model. And of style, ça va sans dire.

