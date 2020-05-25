how-to-make-up-hooded-eyes-(even-with-a-mask)

Already in the pre-Covid era, putting on make-up was never easy. Imagine now that the hooded eyes , those with the partial or total absence of the eyelid , must learn to relate to the mask: «The ideal is to bring the gaze into evidence by playing with the lights and shadows, and focusing on the outside of the eye. Do not forget to create light points to define the eyebrow arch and the inside of the eye “, explains Stefano Tambolla, Global Artist Urban Decay.

With his help we have defined all the steps to be able to make the most of this spring-summer.

THE IMPORTANCE OF EYEBROWS

“ The ideal is to highlight the eyebrows and bring them to the fore. It is therefore important to focus on them and find their perfect shape according to the volume canons of your face. For the realization of the eyebrows it is necessary to follow 3 important STEP: filling, shading and definition “.

THE UPSIDE DOWN RULE

“It means giving focus to the lower rhyme of the eyes with a pencil is in fact preferable only when we have a face with little distance between the eye and the eyebrows. The technique for enhancing this type of eye consists in making a wide shade with two neutral shades (i.e. a light inside the eye and a dark outside) focusing on the final part of the eye to lengthen it and make our gaze deeper. Attention to the transition color: in case you want to recreate the eyelid, the ideal is to use a warm or cold brown shade and a pencil stroke and shaded in the hollow “.

EYELINER, YES OR NO?

“The hooded eye is not suitable for graphic eyeliner. The only alternative is when the eyeliner line connects with the lower part of the eye. But be careful, the risk is in fact to catapult over the years 50 in a pin-up style context. Alternatively, you can opt for a light stroke of pencil shaded outwards and in this way you will get an ad hoc line according to your eye cut “.

WHAT NOT TO DO WITH THIS TYPE OF EYE

“First of all, you must always remember to apply an eye primer before using eye shadows, eye pencils and mascara. Avoid using the pencil inside the eye in the case of small eyes and finally avoid using eyeliner in the case of eyes that tend downwards “.

READ ALSO

Lockdown makeup helped women get better

READ ALSO

How to thicken lashes in a natural way

READ ALSO

The best trick from video chat and conference call