how-to-make-up-your-eyes-with-bio-and-cruelty-free-products

When I started my journey in the cruelty-free and plant-based beauty green, it took a while to find alternatives to what I usually used for eye make-up that satisfied both my aesthetic taste and my needs and my ethics. How to make up your eyes with n cruelty-free products, vegan and created mainly with natural ingredients, in many cases also organic ? Here is my personal selection for each product.

EYE PRIMER

Even when it comes to green beauty, using an eye primer is essential for lasting makeup throughout the day . It manages to give the eyelids a feeling of immediate smoothing and helps the eyeshadows to remain firm. If you have pigmentation problems in the upper part of the eyes, I recommend it even more highly! Apply the primer evenly with your fingers on the eyelids. If you prefer to be even more precise, you can use a small sponge moistened with a little fixing spray, to ensure the best makeup duration possible!

PALETTE

Turning to eye shadows, there is really something to indulge. Fortunately, there are many natural, cruelty-free and organic alternatives to the classic super colored palettes . One of the most interesting options for me is that of PuroBio which produces magnetic palettes that can be personalized with waffle eyeshadows according to your tastes. It is also an ecological option , since once the eyeshadows are finished, the refills for the palette can be purchased. Find the palette you prefer, choose the color that best suits you and proceed with the application on the eyes according to the look you want to obtain .

EYE LINER

To give intensity to the eye, especially if you use neutral colored eyeshadows, I recommend adding the application of a pencil to your eye makeup. There are excellent natural, organic, cruelty-free formulas suitable for even the most sensitive eyes. I advise you to apply the pencil in the outer line of the lower lashes , to obtain an intense and vibrant effect. Blend it lightly with a small flat brush. By applying it inside the eye, you risk it being smaller, obtaining the opposite effect. If instead you choose a light color such as white or cream, applying the pencil inside the eyes will make them look even bigger! One of my favorite colors to be applied externally to intensify the look is dark brown.

EYELINER

How to make up the eyes to enlarge and lengthen the eye? One of the easiest ways remains to apply the eyeliner . It is the final touch to obtain intense makeup, enhancing the look. There are different types of natural, cruelty-free and organic eyeliner. The most common formats are those in gel to be applied with a flat brush and those in tubes that already contain their own precision brush. I think the eyeliner is perfect for giving a sophisticated touch to neutral makeup.

MASCARA

To complete the makeup, we come to my favorite product of any makeup: the mascara . If there is something that wearing it makes me feel like I can do anything, it's him: mascara. When I still wasn't using natural, cruelty-free and vegan cosmetics, it took me at least three or four years to find my heart mascara. I was very worried when I decided to change my habits. Instead, I give you excellent news: natural mascaras work, and how! I found my favorite mascara on the planet: the Black Bubble Natural Mascara of Neve Cosmetics .

As with all the rest of the products we have mentioned, mascara is also very personal. The choice of the product depends on the shape of your eye, your eyelashes, your tastes and your needs. I recommend you choose mascara based on all the factors listed. Personally, I like amplified and deep black eyelashes . My favorites are the hourglass brushes which, while separating the lashes, leave a crazy volume effect!

At the next episode of The Optimistic Apple!