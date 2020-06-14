World

How to make your home a temple

nj June 14, 2020
how-to-make-your-home-a-temple
Come rendere la tua casa un tempio

Browse gallery

Making the home a sanctuary is a concept dear to the ancient oriental tradition. Here's how to move from theory to practice and create a super beneficial Zen atmosphere at home

We are learning, willingly or unwillingly, to spend whole days at home , adapting to a new lifestyle completely indoor . Whether you have a mini apartment, a villa or a loft, there is one thing we can all do, in this phase of long spring quarantine: make our home a temple .

Create an indoor healing space

It is not a meaningless freaky exit, but a concept very dear to the ancient Asian tradition , in particular to the Japanese one, which plans to do its utmost to create an intimate, protected and protected atmosphere within its home sacred , in the sense of positive and serene. This is remembered by an interesting podcast published by the wellness expert Jason Wachob , founder of the online magazine “ Mindbodygreen “. Entitled “ How we can embrace the mystery & make our home a sanctuary “, explains how you can create an indoor healing space , bringing a touch of nature between the home walls and giving life to small spaces dedicated to introspection, meditation, self-expression , to well-being . At stake, assures Wachob, a calm mind (not bad, these days).

Thus the house becomes a temple

We listened to the podcast and asked the psychologist Elena Benvenuti to explain in practice how transform the house into a temple. All indications and advice are collected in our gallery .

READ ALSO

Easter, DIY chores and home decorations

READ ALSO

Insulation at home: with smart TV, in addition to films, there is more

nj

Related Articles

all-the-disappointment-of-harry-and-meghan,-who-are-no-longer-ambassadors-for-young-people
February 1, 2020
4

All the disappointment of Harry and Meghan, who are no longer ambassadors for young people

May 28, 2020
2

Oil Field Drill Bits MARKET ESTIMATED COVID-19 OUTBREAK IMPACT ON GLOBAL GROWTH IN 2020-2025 |by Top Key Players-Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, National Oilwell Varco 

here's-when-we'll-see-harry-and-meghan-in-london-(for-the-latest-official-royal-engagement)
February 17, 2020
1

Here's when we'll see Harry and Meghan in London (for the latest official royal engagement)

February 4, 2020
1

Diffuse Sensors Market Size, Demand, Cost Structures, Latest trends, and Forecasts to 2026

Close