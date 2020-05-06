Science

How to make your James Webb Telescope flipbook

nj May 6, 2020
Have you ever made a cartoon? You could delight in that of the largest observatory in history, seen as it unfolds in deep space

It will be the particular historical moment we are experiencing, but the Nasa tries to entertain us with a less hi-tech stunt than usual, and in style Art Attack : a tutorial to build a small flipbook – one of those books that, quickly leafed through, show animated stories – themed space. And what better subject, given the still long awaited launch, than the James Webb space observatory, the largest telescope ever built so far?

The conformation chosen, of course, is that of its deployment once it reaches deep space: the observatory will in fact be launched in a strange position – curled up on itself, we could say – and will reach the relaxed conformation only joint at destination, to preserve its most delicate components during the journey. Here everything you need to try to make it happen: if you have children, maybe you have just found a way to keep them busy for an hour.

(Credit video: Nasa's Goddard Space Flight Center)

nj

