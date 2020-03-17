how-to-manage-coronavirus-anxiety,-according-to-a-psychologist

Limiting information overload, staying close to children and the elderly, rediscovering home life: some points to live in peace and overcome pandemic psychosis

Cover of the New York magazine dedicated to the coronavirus epidemic in the USA (photo: Cindy Ord / Getty Images)

The numbers of people tested positive for coronavirus are always on the rise, but how many people are affected by anxiety, stress or from fear due to the ongoing pandemic? It is good to premise that fear is normal, indeed, it is essential. Fear has allowed us to evolve, it is thanks to the fear that we have learned to defend ourselves from ferocious animals outside caves, diseases or poisonous foods. Fear is therefore functional to make us implement those preventive behaviors that protect our health and that of others.

When, however, fear pushes us to take measures out of proportion to those indicated, or leads us to a state of profound malaise, it can become terror, depression, anxiety, or phobia. At that point, fear becomes pathological and not only does it not help us, but it can damage us. A state of high anxiety, fear or stress can compromise our lucidity in making decisions, but it can also reduce our psychophysical well-being and weaken us. That's why it's essential to stay calm: let's try to give some practical advice to help us manage this difficult moment:

Get informed, but don't get too informed : limit the time you think about problems

You decide to dedicate a limited time to information; for example, you may decide to watch only one daily edition of the news, or to only look at an information website, and to do it only once or twice a day. Letting yourself be bombarded by news and information could lead to a condition of cognitive overload that will only favor the onset of worries and anxiety.

Beware of social networks: try to be kinder

You will have noticed that social media are also invaded by posts about the coronavirus. Do not get carried away: do not share everything, in particular do not share unfounded news, do not circulate posts of pseudo-chains, do not listen to the WhatsApp audio of alleged experts. Use social media for something positive, post some kindness, positive news, advice on how to spend your time at home.

Rediscover the value of the house: something new begins

Take care also of your home, your spaces, your loved ones, your animals. Above all, take care of yourself. At home you can rediscover a lot of new things that can be done. You can finally find time to take care of yourself and your body. It can be an opportunity to start an online yoga course, read a book or listen to an audiobook, resume a board game that you have closed in the closet for a while, listen to your favorite music, paint, meditate. We are always used to running, now we have the opportunity to rediscover the beauty of stopping and perhaps even getting bored. At the beginning it will always be difficult, if not intolerable, but if you manage to grasp the positive side of this situation you will emerge stronger than before!

Don't get anxious: it is normal to be worried

Remember that you must first of all respect some basic rules: respect the sleep-wake rhythm, going to sleep and waking up with regularity, try to eat regular meals, do not be afraid of anxiety. Right now it may be normal to feel a little anxiety , normalize it: you are not alone, and it is absolutely human what you are feeling. The important thing is not to be afraid of anxiety, otherwise you could encourage its growth. See it as a different experience, a new thing to learn. You will understand that if you can accept anxiety without struggling too much, it will be much easier to make it go away. Concentrate on the positive things you can do . If you feel that anxiety does not improve, however, do not hesitate to ask for help. If already before the current pandemic you suffered from anxiety or you were particularly worried about your hygiene or you were often anxious about your health, do not hesitate to take this opportunity now to ask for help: many psychotherapists work online right now, take advantage of it!

Stay close (emotionally) to children and grandparents: they will give you many smiles

Grandparents and children are an incredible resource. Of course, they need us, they need to be reassured in this difficult moment. Remember that words are not enough: children – like the elderly – listen to our emotions more than our words. Being with them can be extremely rewarding, it can bring us back to our childhood, we can have fun with them, we can laugh with them. Making a child smile and seeing him safe and peaceful thanks to us will be a significant reward for our commitment to them.