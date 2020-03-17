how-to-prepare-savory-rose-cake-at-home

Beautiful, it requires a little technique, a little patience, time, and great satisfaction. In practice it is perfect for these times. It is very good to use as bread, and it can also be made without gluten. In fact, this recipe comes from Farmo, a company of gluten-free products. Here she is:

Ingredients

350 g of flour 00, per pana (or Fibrepan in the case of a gluten-free opener)

150 g milk

25 g yeast

20 g butter

3 yolks

Salt to taste.

Butter for seasoning

Method

Pour all the ingredients into a planetary mixer with the leaf and mix until a single ball is formed.

Before starting to roll out the dough, spread it on the work surface and on the Fibrepan rolling pin to prevent sticking. Once the dough is spread, spread a thin layer of melted butter with a brush and roll up. Cut into 5cm thick slices, place them upright and spaced apart in a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Leave to rise until doubled and put in a preheated oven at 170 ° C for about 15 / 20 min.