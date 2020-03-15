how-to-prepare-the-perfect-homemade-tart

Too many underestimate and downgrade the tart, considering it a dessert too easy and trivial … this is the first mistake to avoid if you want to make one with the flakes: the shortcrust pastry is a very precise art that requires many precautions and, believe us, the secrets that we will reveal are many and precious .

Browse the gallery for all our tips and steps of the perfect recipe!

The starting point is the choice of ingredients : eggs (fresh and at room temperature, of which you will only use the yolks), icing sugar (for a firm and velvety consistency of the dough), very cold and quality butter, soft wheat flour, a fundamental pinch of salt and an aroma such as lemon zest or vanilla.

The old cooking manuals indicate to place the flour on the volcanic pastry board and to mix all the other elements at the same time. In reality there is a much simpler method , less dirty and above all much more effective for a perfect pastry. The obstacles not only concern the dough, but also the cooking: how many times has it happened that the tart was perfect on the surface but raw under ? An error that cannot easily occur until the cake is cut, but that can be prevented.

One last thing, very difficult, comparable only to hamletic doubts: you know with what to stuff the tart ? Custard? Jam? Marmalade? Fresh fruit? We are very undecided…

