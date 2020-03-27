how-to-remix-antibodies-of-patients-cured-against-coronavirus

A project by Toscana Life Science and the Spallanzani Institute in Rome to combat coronavirus infections: take antibodies from healed patients, and enhance them in the laboratory to make them more effective

The idea that the immune system of people who have passed the infection by Sars-Cov-2 may contain the right weapons in the fight against coronavirus is more than a 'hypothesis. So much so that, in the last few hours also overseas, even the Food & Drug Administration has given the ok to use of plasma from convalescent in severe cases from Covid – 19 . But these are exceptional cases, reserved for emergencies. Because, we read in the FDA note itself: “Plasma from convalescents is not shown to be effective in every disease studied” , and poses problems of side effects, as we told you about. We need to make those weapons contained in the blood of healed patients more standardizable, more targeted, more controllable. With the help of biotechnology. And it is in this direction that the research project just launched by the Spallanzani Institute of Rome with the Toscana Life Science Foundation goes: developing monoclonal antibodies against Sars-Cov-2 .

“The rationale is that people recovered or convalescent from Covid – 19 have antibodies in their blood that worked to fight against the coronavirus “, explained Claudia Sala , head of the vAMRes laboratory Lab, of the Toscana Life Sciences Foundation: “From the blood of these patients we can isolate the B lymphocytes capable of producing these antibodies and test them, in vitro, observing the ability to bind and at the same time to inactivate the virus “. The identification of antibodies from blood of the patient is only the first step in the development of monoclonal antibodies (produced by the same clone mobile), biotech products already used in medicine: “The most promising ones must then be optimized in the laboratory to improve affinity, specificity and effectiveness, so as to obtain a candidate molecule for large-scale production “. Only then will clinical evaluation tests begin to test their safety and efficacy against infections in humans. “ We hope to get to isolate an antibody within a year, and within 24 months to get an optimized candidate to start clinical trials “, he added Fabrizio Landi , president of the Toscana Life Science Foundation.

Times may seem too long, in the face of hope to eradicate, and the epidemic in progress as soon as possible. And researchers do not deny it either, but warn: “We hope that this approach will serve to create a possibility of immediate cure” – comments Sala – “ but we also know that in a few years it is already the second coronavirus with which we have to deal with to do, and that others may arrive in the future. Monoclonal antibody technology is a ductile platform, which can also be adapted to other pathogens “. Besides, he has already done so, recalls Sala: the line of monocolonal antibodies on which Spallanzani and Toscana Life Science are now working stems from a strategy developed by Rino Rappuoli, Chief Scientist and Head External R&D of GSK Vaccines in Siena, initially launched to find new drugs against antibiotic-resistant bacteria. But converted today to search for coronavirus drugs. “We do not know if this approach that we have just launched will lead us to identify a monoclonal antibody that works for everyone, but we know that many patients have recovered and therefore there is a majority of people on whom it is possible to work ”, adds Landi. This while admitting that we still know little about the immune system's responses to coronavirus.

The use that monoclonal antibodies could have in the struggle al coronavrius is different: they could be used as therapy , in the initial stages to avoid severe forms and in more advanced that for prophylactic purposes, such as passive immunization , giving them to people at high risk, adds Sala. But not only: “Monoclonal antibodies can be used in research as a sort of bait to fish for the antigen recognized on the virus, thus also helping the development of vaccines “, continues the researcher.

If Toscana Life Science is responsible for the technological development of the project, the Istituto Spallanzani participates through the making available of the starting biological material, that of the recovered and convalescent patients: “Compared to the use of fresh plasma, that of the monoclonal antibodies represents a valid alternative “ – commented Giuseppe Ippolito , scientific director of the Spallanzani Institute – “compared to plasma infusion, the biotechnological approach allows to standardize the process, to know what I am using and in what quantities, with fewer variables to manage”.