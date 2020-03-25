how-to-remove-gel-and-semi-permanent-nail-polish-at-home

Instead of having your hands held hostage by the beautician, home manicure to remove gel, acrylic and semi-permanent nail polish can be in some ways relaxing and a good opportunity to practice manually and patiently. With nails done, however, you have to resist the temptation to remove the cuticles to avoid accidentally hurting yourself. As the beauty experts of Treatwell, the online booking platform dedicated to the world of beauty suggest, to keep your hands in order it is advisable to simply push the skins back with an orange wood stick, removing only the toughest excess skin. .

The orange wood stick is also an ally for removing semi-permanent and acrylic nail polish.

HOW TO REMOVE THE SEMI-PERMANENT NAIL POLISH

«You need to have a file that is not too abrasive, a grain 180 is fine , and first of all shorten the nail “, explains Daniela Pianese, manicurist – nail tech who calls himself Ladani . «Then, always with the file, you have to eliminate the shiny top coat. At this point, he soaks in pure acetone, the acetone-free solvent found in the supermarket is not enough, but you can buy it on Amazon, a cotton pad that is positioned on the nail. With the foil divided into many sheets, you wrap your fingers and hold the compress for at least 10 minutes. In this way the enamel dissolves and after the waiting time is finished the product residue is removed with a wooden stick. Finally, you can polish and smooth the surface of the nail with a buffer “.

HOW TO REMOVE THE ACRYLIC ENAMEL

«Acrylic enamel is more resistant than semi-permanent. The procedure to remove it, however, is the same, you just have to repeat it several times, also making up to three compresses to be able to remove it completely. I recommend using a more abrasive file, with a grain 100 “.

HOW TO REMOVE THE GEL

If you have the gel, put your heart in peace, because if you are not a pro the risk of damaging your nails is very high, so the solution is to camouflage the regrowth. « The gel is more difficult to remove because it does not dissolve with solvents. Not all beauty centers, among other things, use soluble semi-permanent nail polishes and, only if a product soakoff has been applied, it melts. To completely file the gel, it takes manual skills, because it is easy to get to the epithelium and feel pain. My advice, therefore, is to shorten the nail as much as possible and cover the growth with a nail polish of the same color “. The most creative can try nail art: “The r everse French is a good idea if there is not too much regrowth”.

HOW TO TREAT WEAKENED NAILS

After gel and semi-permanent, the nails need a stop to grow stronger and more resistant. “The jojoba, almond or coconut oil applied on the cuticles allows the nails to maintain elasticity and not break easily”.

TAKE CARE OF YOUR HANDS

“To fill up with hydration, especially after repeated application of disinfectant gels, you can opt for a real beauty shake”, say from Treatwell . «Just put your favorite hand cream in the refrigerator and, after two hours, take it out and put two spoons in a bowl together with five drops of lavender essential oil, a spoonful of olive oil and a crushed banana: mix everything with immersion blender until obtaining a homogeneous and creamy mixture to spread on the hands and leave on for a good half hour, after wearing a pair of rubber gloves. To maximize the effects, a hot water bottle can be placed on the gloves, which will help the compound to penetrate even deeper “.

