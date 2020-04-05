how-to-save-money:-have-you-ever-tried-financial-planning-apps?

Each of us knows how and if manages to save something at the end of the month. The best thing, however – is scientifically proven by now – is always to set yourself possible objectives: useless to shoot absurd figures, better stick to the reality of the facts: to understand each other, useless that I aim to save 1. 000 euro per month if I earn 1. 300, but maybe 300 I really can to spare them.

Many systems have been invented today to help keep accounts in a more optimized way: since 52 week money challenge to the rule of 50 / 20 / 30, in addition to all those “financial planning” apps, which offer systems to save money every day, almost without making efforts.

They connect directly to your bank accounts and monitor the expenses, setting aside a predetermined amount, with a whole series of graphics that make clear the movement of money.



One of the most used is surely Oval Money which works just like a digital piggy bank : this app allows you to set aside money every week based on your savings rules and habits. You can then decide to set aside a sum each time, for example, that the salary is credited, setting the percentage first. But also every time we publish a post on Facebook. To you the choice.

Then there is BudJet is the app of Moneyfarm , the famous online financial advice platform. It has a very intuitive interface and allows you to keep track of every penny that enters or leaves our portfolio, showing the status of our finances in easy-to-read graphs. We can choose the monthly budget , or how much to set aside every month and set spending limits for certain categories where we want to spend less. To find transactions faster we can add notes and hashtags.

Mint is an app that allows you to see what you spend your money on, and where you can save money. There is the possibility of drawing up personalized spending models and personal budgets.

Among the others, always very valid, there are also Monefy which has very clear graphics from which to obtain information and gives the possibility to customize the categories and Wallet of long-term goals.

