how-to-speed-up-your-metabolism-with-a-healthy-breakfast

“Don't ask me anything before having coffee.” For many, the breakfast is as important as hearing the alarm, it is the necessary gesture for connect to the world.

But if the Italian breakfast of cappuccino and brioche made on the fly is not so healthy, it is the habit of taking a moment to prepare what is in effect a meal. «Having a healthy breakfast, especially after an 8 / 10 night fast, it stimulates the metabolism and sets the whole organism in motion, preparing it to burn the energy that is introduced », explains Giuliano Ubezio, dietician in Milan.

But what exactly does it mean to have a healthy breakfast to speed up the metabolism? «There are no foods that stimulate the metabolism , but there are foods that, if taken together, make up a balanced meal, give the right charge and allow you to better regulate your calorie intake during the rest of the day, “says Ubezio. «The breakfast must represent the 30% of daily energy intake , which means approximately 300 – 400 calories in a diet of 1500 calories per day “.

THE BREAKFAST THAT STIMULATES THE METABOLISM

The balanced breakfast must include complex or simple carbohydrates, proteins and fats. The perfect combination is represented for example by Greek yogurt, cereals and dried fruit . Alternatively, Ubezio recommends pancakes with egg white, chestnut flour and fruit topping , or a smoothie based on vegetable milk, Greek yogurt or protein in powder, oatmeal and fruit.

HOW TO BALANCE BREAKFAST AND LUNCH

If you belong to the category of breakfast lovers because you are used to having a light dinner and you wake up with a hunger cramp you can make it more abandoned, but within a diet that keeps weight under control, lunch will be balanced accordingly . “If I have a breakfast with avocado toast, salmon and eggs, for lunch I can only eat a side dish consisting of simple and complex carbohydrates because the amount of protein needed is already present in breakfast”.

WHAT NOT TO EAT AT BREAKFAST

There are no foods that should not be taken for breakfast, but it's all about frequency and food pairing. «I recommend not having a single-theme breakfast, so with only a brioche or biscuits because it would not be balanced, and then varying it as much as possible so as not to eat the same type of food every day, especially if it is protein of animal origin and refined carbohydrates, “says Ubezio.

BREAKFAST OR INTERMITTENT FAST?

«If if you follow the intermittent fast I recommend the regime 16 / 8 in which the time of meals is concentrated between 13 and 21, thus leaving breakfast free. This does not cancel the validity of what we have said so far on the importance of breakfast, but it is a different method. What you don't eat for breakfast, must be balanced with the right nutrients for the rest of the day. This type of fasting carries out anti-inflammatory processes and allows you to lose weight, because the body uses the triglycerides, which make up visceral fat, as energy “.

READ ALSO

Dietary breakfast: here's what to eat to lose weight

READ ALSO

Breakfast: mistakes to avoid in order not to gain weight (and live better)